Drivosity Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate and Focus on Rapid Scaling and Machine Learning

Armitage brings a track record of technology leadership, innovation and brand building across multiple industries. During his tenure at Kellogg's, he helped build one of the first fully automated, large-scale factories in North America, as well as helped develop their e-Business solutions and online marketing initiatives. He also helped establish, grow, and lead Axena International, a software provider specializing in governance and transparency for pre-IPO startups. Armitage also led the incubation of high-tech startup Monoidics, which was later acquired by social media giant Facebook.

"In order to continue to develop and deliver the best drivers, Drivosity must have the right leaders and experience. Dean's experience with various companies, from startup companies to Fortune 500, is essential to materializing Drivosity's vision. We are thrilled to have Dean as part of our team," said Brian Moroney, Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work with this tremendously talented team to help realize Drivosity's market potential. The data economy using AI will make it possible to develop algorithms that can perceive, interpret and take action for our customer base like never before," said Armitage.

Armitage is also a philanthropist that has helped advance causes for children in the United States and around the world. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Western University.

About Drivosity:

Drivosity develops and delivers great drivers. Using technology to inspire positive, safe and productive behaviors, they provide GPS-based vehicle tracking, safety, and productivity solutions for the top players in the delivery industry. Their Driver Inspire Technology also helps address rising costs associated with labor management and insurance coverage. Drivosity's solutions empower users to identify and eliminate risky driving behaviors, as well as streamline customer service times and delivery routing. For more information, visit www.drivosity.com, email info@drivosity.com or call 800-785-4548.

