Drivosity Quickly Expands with New Locations in Florida, Serbia and North Macedonia

Drivosity's new corporate headquarters are strategically located in the community of Clermont, Florida to not only support the company's growth strategy, but also energize the local community with entrepreneurial drive, job opportunities and community engagement. Their production facility will remain in Winter Park, FL, where they share the space with partner HTH Inc. The leadership team, customer support staff and professional services are based in the new headquarters.

The decision to expand was a logical step as these areas are rich with top technology talent from universities like the University of Belgrade, State University of Tetova and South Eastern European University. Drivosity views machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science as keys to accelerate further growth and has plans to develop a business technology incubator program in Belgrade specific to these areas. The program will include investments in scholarship programs as well as developing a Drivosity office near a university campus. This location will serve as a center of expertise for interns to learn, develop career paths and potentially join the Drivosity team.

"We are expanding capabilities and evolving our company for the future. As a dynamic technology company, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and provide unique solutions to meet those needs. Drivosity has doubled in size in the past year alone and I couldn't be more excited to help grow and support the people and the communities that helped us get this far," said Brian Moroney, Chief Executive Officer at Drivosity.

About Drivosity:

Founded in 2015, Drivosity provides GPS-based vehicle tracking, safety and productivity solutions for the top players in the food delivery industry. Their technology advances safety and transparency in the last mile delivery industry and helps to address rising costs associated with labor management and insurance coverage. Drivosity's solutions empower users to eliminate risky driving behaviors, as well as streamline customer service time and delivery routing. For more information, visit www.drivosity.com, email info@drivosity.com or call 800-785-4548.

Contact: Veronica Guerrero

407-986-0477, ext.112

veronica@drivosity.com

SOURCE Drivosity

