DriWay Technologies Welcomes Seasoned Real Estate and Advisory Expert, Andreas Calianos, as U.S. Head of Institutional Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriWay, a building health technology company, announced Andreas Calianos as its new U.S. Head of Institutional Sales. Andreas brings over 35 years of investment and advisory experience to DriWay, previously serving the world's largest real estate owners and managers. Andreas is stepping into this newly-created role during a pivotal moment as DriWay strategically focuses on growing its U.S. presence. The company currently is serving top real estate institutions such as The Ritz-Carlton, Oshlan Properties, and Affiliated Management, Inc.

Before joining DriWay, Andreas served as the Chief Investment Officer for Global Family Offices, Endowments and Foundations at Skepticus Inc. Andreas has also served as a Divisional Director of the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) division of the global investment bank Macquarie Group Limited.

"Andreas is an incredibly talented commercial real estate professional and will be a great asset to DriWay," said Roy Judelson, Global Chairman and CEO of DriWay Technologies. "We've achieved a significant amount of growth since our founding in 2019, and I'm confident that Andreas will expertly guide the company's U.S. growth as DriWay continues to strategically scale globally."

"I am honored to join the extremely talented team of seasoned professionals to work together building a global business with a positive social impact," said Andreas Calianos, U.S. Head of Institutional Sales at DriWay Technologies. "I am optimistic we will drive success to create healthier environments for people to live and work in across the globe."

About DriWay Technologies

DriWay is a building health technology company that combines proven hardware solutions with data analytics to create healthier interior environments for people, and healthier solutions for the planet. DriWay's non-intrusive, permanent devices sustainably dissipate invasive moisture and its associated hazards such as mold, pathogens, and infestations. The result is a healthier living and working environment for people, reduced operating costs and improved investment returns for building owners, and a cleaner planet for all.

DriWay is headquartered in London, with subsidiaries in the U.S., UK, UAE and South Korea and provides services to the US Government and marquee clients such as Grosvenor Group in London, Nakheel Properties in Dubai, Olshan Properties in New York City and Hyundai Engineering and Construction in South Korea. In the next year, DriWay will also be expanding its operations to India, Japan, Indonesia, Greece, and Cyprus after recently completing its seed round financing at a $100 million valuation.

