Drizly & Gopuff Join Forces For On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

Collaboration brings beverage alcohol delivery from Gopuff to the Drizly marketplace, expands network of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE:UBER), and Gopuff today announce a partnership to provide immediate, on-demand delivery of drinks to adults of legal drinking age. This new collaboration brings the full Gopuff Liquor & More assortment of beer, wine and spirits to Drizly's beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, while also expanding the number of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

Increasing Drizly's network of partners to offer convenient delivery options for drinks, the partnership also expands Gopuff's reach by tapping into Drizly's customer base of high-intent alcohol shoppers. Gopuff Liquor & More, BevMo!, and Liquor Barn stores are now available on Drizly's marketplace in 26 states, including Florida, Texas, New York, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and more.

The new partnership builds upon the addition of Gopuff to the Uber Eats app in 2021. As Gopuff continues to expand its platform to reach customers wherever they shop online, its partnership with Drizly enables a more seamless shopping experience for customers.

"As we continue to build the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol, teaming up with Gopuff is our next step in offering consumers convenient delivery options for drinks," said Blaine Grinna, Drizly's Senior Director of Retail Ops. "Drizly's infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce coupled with Gopuff's network of commerce locations will extend the ease of on-demand delivery of beer, wine and spirits nationwide and help even more customers of legal drinking age shop the best drinks for the moment."

In addition to bringing new Gopuff locations offering beer, wine, and spirits to the Drizly marketplace, the company also adds nearly 20 new BevMo! stores to its platform, notably marking expansions into Arizona and Washington, and increasing the network of Liquor Barn stores available for rapid delivery across Kentucky.

"Gopuff continues to drive the future of commerce by leveraging our network and infrastructure to innovate, improve and streamline the shopping experience wherever consumers make purchases online – on Gopuff, third-party platforms, social media, and beyond," said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff's SVP of Business. "Today, we are excited to expand upon our relationship with Uber by offering our beer, wine and spirits selection to Drizly customers 21+ in applicable markets, bringing the unparalleled Gopuff experience to more consumers nationwide."

Today's news underscores Drizly's commitment to becoming the go-to shopping destination for all beverage alcohol occasions. As the alcohol e-commerce pioneer, Drizly continues to build upon its expertise to help customers find the best drink for the moment via convenient delivery options and one of the widest selections, at a great value.

Consumers of legal drinking age in select markets can now visit Drizly.com, or download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) to shop a wide range of adult beverages from Gopuff, BevMo! and Liquor Barn.

About Drizly

Drizly , an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, delivered. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly offers convenient delivery options with a tailored shopping experience based on what consumers are shopping for - whether that's a gift, a big order for an event, or drinks for a casual night at home. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol that promotes a safe drinking culture. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

