Drizly Brings Alcohol E-Commerce And On-Demand Delivery To Omaha In Time For Labor Day Weekend

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , the nation's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, today announced that is has become available in Omaha, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Through partnerships with seven top local adult beverage retailers, across a total of 12 locations, adults of legal drinking age can now shop the Drizly app or website for the area's widest selection of wine, beer and spirits and get on-demand delivery straight to their door.

Drizly launches in Omaha with Big Dog's Beverage, Cornhuskers Beverage Mart, Happy Hour Spirits, N Street Drive In, Ralston Liquor Outlet, Spirit World and six Mega Saver locations. Drizly is also available in in Elkhorn and Lincoln, Nebraska.

"As a family-owned business, we value our customers and strive to offer them the best shopping experience, whether they choose to shop in store or online. Drizly's power to showcase our inventory makes the purchase experience seamless. The ability to offer on-demand delivery through online purchases will help us to better serve our loyal customers and make it easy for new customers to discover us," said Nicole Bourquin, Owner and Manager of Cornhusker Beverage Mart.

"With demand for at-home delivery having reached entirely new heights this year, there couldn't be a better time to bring Drizly to Omaha," said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. "We are launching in the best way for consumers in the area, with six of the area's premier retailers in our network. Consumers will be able to shop an incredibly wide selection across the 12 stores, with the ability to compare prices, find that needle-in-haystack bottle of whiskey, or simply enjoy delivery of their go-to beer or hard seltzer in under 60 minutes."

Consumers of legal drinking age across Nebraska, and a total of over 335 markets across North America, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) to shop inventory from local retailers in their market for beer, wine and spirits delivered on demand. A detailed look at recent changes in Drizly's delivery processes to maximize customer and retailer employee safety can be found here.

Retailers in the area who are curious about alcohol delivery can check out BevAlc Insights, a comprehensive resource for retailers to access data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and its fast-growing e-commerce sector. The platform is regularly updated with category and market trend forecasts, fresh consumer insights and other information and counsel developed expressly to help adult beverage retailers grow. Retailers interested in partnering with Drizly can learn more at JoinDrizly.com.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America's largest ecommerce alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, Drizly partners with retailers in 1,350 cities to offer consumers of legal drinking age unrivaled selection and a transparent, personalized shopping experience. Backed by world-class institutional investors, Drizly partners with retailers to bring their shelves online, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales.

SOURCE Drizly