DRIZLY DEBUTS NEW BRAND DIRECTION & PURPOSE, INSPIRING CONSUMERS TO SAVOR LIFE'S MOMENTS

Alcohol e-commerce pioneer signals shift for the business with a new purpose, fresh look, multi-channel brand campaign and product updates

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE:UBER) and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, today announced its new brand direction, anchored to an elevated purpose: to help people savor life's moments. With this brand evolution, Drizly is underscoring its new direction as it builds upon its expertise in on-demand delivery to become the go-to shopping destination for all beverage alcohol occasions.

As the pioneer in alcohol delivery, Drizly is signaling its expansion from an on-demand-only player with delivery in "under 60 minutes," to a tailored e-commerce shopping destination focused on helping customers find the best drink for the moment, whether they need it now or later. This transition is further supported by the broadening types of moments and occasions that Drizly has observed consumers turning to the platform for, including sending gifts. With gifting experiencing sustained momentum on Drizly over the past few years, gift order share has scaled over 100 percent from 2019 to 2022 to date.

Drizly's new purpose highlights this significant transformation happening across the business during its 10th anniversary year, and charts a new course for Drizly, post Uber acquisition. As the Drizly brand embarks on this next chapter, Drizly and Uber will continue to partner on integrating Drizly's great selection into the Uber Eats app to provide consumers instant access to the best of local commerce.

"After building the infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce and paving the way for on-demand delivery at scale, this next phase for Drizly is all about building a tailored shopping experience to help customers find the best drinks for these moments – whether it's a bottle for an impromptu date night at home or sending a gift across the country to mark a special occasion," says Cory Rellas, Drizly CEO.

The new Drizly experience

As part of this brand evolution, Drizly is rolling out a redesigned product experience, with ongoing updates slated in the coming months to better serve all of its customer's life moments.

Gifting product enhancements: Over 84% of respondents from Drizly's 2022 consumer survey* stated they enjoy receiving alcohol as a gift. To make it easier than ever to gift drinks that friends, family, and colleagues will love this holiday season, Drizly has unveiled a number of gifting updates on the platform. This includes a new guided shopping experience, providing recommendations based on any recipient's interests and tastes, occasion-based shopping to narrow down the perfect gift, and personalized e-cards to make gift giving even more special.

Over 84% of respondents from Drizly's 2022 consumer survey* stated they enjoy receiving alcohol as a gift. To make it easier than ever to gift drinks that friends, family, and colleagues will love this holiday season, Drizly has unveiled a number of gifting updates on the platform. This includes a new guided shopping experience, providing recommendations based on any recipient's interests and tastes, occasion-based shopping to narrow down the perfect gift, and personalized e-cards to make gift giving even more special. Newly launched shipping capabilities: Supporting Drizly's movement to e-commerce, shipping options are now available across 27 states along with filters that power consumers to shop based on delivery preference. Through shipping, consumers now have the ability to shop from retailers both local and across the country on web and app, accessing an even deeper selection and broadening the ability to send the gift of Drizly to friends and family, near and far.

Supporting Drizly's movement to e-commerce, shipping options are now available across 27 states along with filters that power consumers to shop based on delivery preference. Through shipping, consumers now have the ability to shop from retailers both local and across the country on web and app, accessing an even deeper selection and broadening the ability to send the gift of Drizly to friends and family, near and far. Expanded concierge services & corporate gift sets: Meeting the growing popularity for its Corporate Concierge and White Glove services, Drizly's bartending offering has undergone an expansion to 10 new markets, ideal for elevating any gathering, from weddings to company events and holiday parties. With Drizly's Corporate Concierge team serving as the easiest way to send corporate gifts to clients or employees across the country, it has also debuted new, premium wine gift sets just in time for the holiday season.

New brand campaign and upgraded look spotlights the moments-driven purpose

Bringing Drizly's new brand direction to life across a mix of channels, it has debuted a fresh look and is introducing a multi-channel brand campaign.

Unveiling a new brand campaign: In collaboration with Party Land, AdAge's 2021 Small Agency of The Year, Drizly's new brand campaign will run across TV, audio, social channels and more. With new 30-second and 15-second TV spots rolling out in the coming weeks, airing on national cable and streaming programs, the ads will highlight how Drizly helps consumers savor life's moments with the right drinks, as well as gifting specific spots that spotlight the platform as the never-miss gifting destination for the holiday season and beyond.

In collaboration with Party Land, AdAge's 2021 Small Agency of The Year, Drizly's new brand campaign will run across TV, audio, social channels and more. With new 30-second and 15-second TV spots rolling out in the coming weeks, airing on national cable and streaming programs, the ads will highlight how Drizly helps consumers savor life's moments with the right drinks, as well as gifting specific spots that spotlight the platform as the never-miss gifting destination for the holiday season and beyond. Reimagined visual identity : In partnership with Brooklyn -based branding agency, Red Antler and photographer Marcus Nilsson , the new look updates all aspects of the brand identity: the logo, color palettes, typography, iconography and photography.

: In partnership with -based branding agency, Red Antler and photographer , the new look updates all aspects of the brand identity: the logo, color palettes, typography, iconography and photography. Refreshed Drizly bear: Drizly is introducing a fresh look and new usage for the popular Drizly bear, now aptly named "Molly" - from confirming orders, to delivering on a bike and relaxing in the bath with drinks - with more to come from Molly on the horizon.

"This is more than just a brand refresh or new visuals. Our heightened focus on the importance of life's moments - big and small - is a belief shared with our customers," says Liz Paquette, Drizly's Senior Brand Director. "Our recent survey** found that 41% of consumers cited 'enjoying life' as one of the things they value most, coming in only after 'family.' Through this new direction and purpose, we are conveying just how seriously we take our role in helping our customers savor life's moments."

For more, visit drizly.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using Drizly's new hashtag, #DrinkInTheMoment.

*Drizly conducted a nationwide survey of over 1,000 adults of legal drinking age during September-October 2022.

**Drizly conducted nationwide surveys of over 1,000 adults of legal drinking age during June-July 2022.

About Drizly

Drizly, an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, delivered. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly offers convenient delivery options with a tailored shopping experience based on what consumers are shopping for - whether that's a gift, a big order for an event, or drinks for a casual night at home. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol in a regulatory compliant manner that promotes a safe drinking culture. Learn more at Drizly.com, download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) and follow Drizly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Drizly