Drizly Introduces Drizly Ads: Full Funnel Advertising Solutions that Connect Alcohol Brands with Customers at Every Stage of their Buying Journey

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , an Uber ( NYSE:UBER) company and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today introduced Drizly Ads , a suite of expanded advertising solutions that enable its partners to reach one of the nation's largest BevAlc audiences along every stage of their buying journey.

As a leader in alcohol e-commerce with unrivaled knowledge of how to navigate the industry's complex regulatory landscape, with Drizly Ads, Drizly becomes one of the few marketplaces where partners can run full funnel advertising - from campaigns that generate awareness and consideration to driving purchase.

With Drizly's marketplace of nearly 5,000 retailers across 35 states in North America, Drizly Ads provides alcohol brands of all types and sizes new ways to easily create and advertise their products to one of the nation's largest BevAlc audiences. Drizly Ads provides partners with ad solutions that reach consumers across the entire funnel - from running search and display advertising directly on Drizly's web and app, to driving awareness through offsite media including email, social and other publisher channels.

"Drizly revolutionized and scaled alcohol e-commerce, and with the introduction of Drizly Ads, we're now making it even easier for partners to advertise their products on our marketplace," said Amit Patel, SVP of Drizly Ads and Partnerships. "We know our partners are shifting to an omnichannel approach in how they market their brands to consumers, and Drizly Ads will play an important role in their overall campaign strategy. With Drizly Ads, brands of all sizes can advertise directly to one of the largest audiences of high-intent alcohol shoppers in North America."

Industry leaders including Campari, Diageo, Moët Hennessy, Molson Coors, Pernod Ricard and others have long-formed partnerships with Drizly's advertising business and have experienced tangible results with campaigns that they have run. Drizly Ads will now scale to provide an even larger set of partners with full funnel ad capabilities through the expansion and support of Drizly's programmatic advertising platform.

"Through our long-standing partnership with Drizly we have innovated together to find ways to drive brand affinity, unlock new customers and generate visibility for our iconic portfolio," said Emma de Szoeke, Senior Vice President, Consumer Insights, Analytics & Business Growth at Moët Hennessy. "Drizly is one of the few partners where we have been able to bring a holistic campaign strategy to life with rich storytelling through advertising on their marketplace."

Drizly Ads is accompanied by the introduction of a new hub for interested partners to explore the full suite of products across search and display, its media network and the development of custom ad solutions that meet their campaign goals. To learn more, visit ads.drizly.com .

About Drizly

Drizly , an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, delivered. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly offers convenient delivery options with a tailored shopping experience based on what consumers are shopping for - whether that's a gift, a big order for an event, or drinks for a casual night at home. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol in a regulatory compliant manner that promotes a safe drinking culture. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Drizly