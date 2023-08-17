Drizly Introduces New Hosting Tool to Help Hosts Throw the Most Epic Party Ever: The Party Theme & Drinks Generator

News provided by

Drizly

17 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

A leading beverage alcohol specialty marketplace teams up with Tyler Cameron to
debut its one-of-a-kind generator for ridiculous party themes and
the best drink pairings

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a party idea? To help consumers be the host(ess) with the mostest, Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE: UBER), today announced the launch of its new Party Theme Generator 3000. To use the generator, hosts can simply click a button to randomly "generate" an epic party theme and get drink recommendations to match the theme, as well as other tips to pump up the party.

Continue Reading

While theme parties have been all the rage on social media and amongst partygoers in recent months, coming up with a great theme and the right drinks for it isn't always easy. Drizly's Party Theme Generator 3000 is designed to make consumers the best host ever with unique party theme inspiration and the perfect drink pairings for a legendary bash.

The generator features dozens of fun theme ideas, like "Dress Like Your Ex," "Bring Back the 90's," "Dynamic Duos," "Nuns & Nunchucks," and "Jersey Shore," complete with themed drink pairings, cocktail recipes, and props to bring the party theme to life. Even better? Hosts can shop the drink recommendations for any party directly on Drizly for delivery to their doorstep. 

To celebrate the launch of its party theme and drinks generator, Drizly is teaming up with American TV personality and model, Tyler Cameron. An avid host of gatherings at home with his friends and family, Tyler's upping his hosting game with Drizly. Using Drizly's generator, fans can check out how Tyler threw an "Adult Prom" party, complete with cheesy photos, bad dance moves, and great drinks.

"I'm a big fan of house parties and I love having people over at my place. When I'm throwing a party, I want my crew to have an awesome time and be able to sip on their favorite drinks," said Tyler Cameron. "Drizly is my go-to when I shop for drinks. They have an incredible selection and I can get delivery straight to my house so I can skip the store. And with their new party generator, I'm taking my hosting skills to a new level. I can get ridiculous theme ideas for my next party, and even better, recommendations for the best booze to match the vibe."

Drizly is further tapping popular influencers, including Michael Judson Berry and Krista Torres, to showcase how being the best host just became easier with the Party Theme Generator 3000. With creators hosting everything from "Wig" to "Alphabet" parties, they are challenging their followers to get in on the fun and give some of Drizly's best theme and drink combos a try.

The introduction of its new party theme and drinks generator is backed by findings from Drizly's recent Consumer Trend Report, which found a resurgence in home entertaining this year. In fact, 68% of survey respondents cited that they expect to host at their homes at the same or increased frequency in 2023 versus 2022, and nearly half (47%) of those surveyed say they supply the drinks when hosting.* What's more, research shows that the top pain points amongst consumers for hosting are "too much work to host" (26%) followed by "too much work to plan" (21%).**

"As a brand committed to helping people savor life's moments, we want consumers to be able to party at their own party," said Gina Hardy, Drizly's Chief Customer Officer. "With our customers hosting at home more than ever, Drizly's new party theme and drinks generator is a fun way to help our customers find the right drinks for any occasion at great prices, and get them delivered right to their doorstep, so they can focus on being the best host."

As a leading beverage alcohol specialty marketplace, Drizly is the go-to destination to shop drinks for any hosting occasion. Helping hosts save time and money, consumers can shop drinks straight from their phone on the Drizly marketplace, browse deals and compare prices to save, and choose from convenient delivery options, like on-demand, scheduled deliveries or shipping services. And with Drizly's wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits, hosts can find the right drinks for all their guests - whether they are looking to easily order their favorites or discover new drinks to suit everyone's tastes.

To get your party started, visit the Party Theme Generator 3000 on Drizly's web and mobile experience. Drizly shoppers can also get $10 off or $0 Delivery Fee using promo code PARTYTHEME*** on their next delivery, now through August 24.

Consumers of legal drinking age in areas serviced by Drizly can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) to shop convenient delivery options for drinks. Uber One members can link to their Drizly account to get $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders.

*Source: Drizly's Consumer Trend Report was derived from a Prodege Decipher® survey conducted among a sample of 1,001 U.S. adults during April 2023.

**Source: Mintel, Entertaining at Home – US – 2023.

***Must be 21+ to order in the USA or 18+ in Alberta. Promo code valid until August 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM PST. Codes may be applied to the delivery fees or products, depending on applicable state or provincial laws. Promos are not valid in CT, MO, OH, OK, PA or HI. Discounts are restricted to delivery fees in IN, MA, ME, MN, NC, NJ, TX, VA, WA and Alberta. Codes cannot be combined with any other offers. Not valid at all retailers.

About Drizly 
Drizly, an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol specialty marketplace designed to help people savor life's moments. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, at the right price, delivered. On Drizly, consumers can compare prices across retailers to find the best deals, choose from convenient delivery options, including on-demand and scheduled deliveries, and send gifts or place large orders for events. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, shoppers can easily order their favorites or discover new drinks all in one place. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. Learn more at Drizly.com, download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) and follow Drizly on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Drizly

