Drizly Launches In Lexington And Covington Area And Expands Coverage In Louisville Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

BOSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, launched its revolutionary way to shop adult beverages in Lexington, by adding Liquor Barn, and in Covington, Southgate and Fort Thomas, adding The Party Source. As a part of this expansion, the company also announced the addition of seven new retail locations in Louisville to its marketplace, expanding reach and selection in those areas just in time for Derby Day. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age with best-in-class local alcohol retailers, making it easy for consumers to shop the widest local selection of beer, wine and spirits, with options for delivery or in-store pickup, by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) on a smartphone or tablet, or visiting Drizly.com.

The Drizly platform provides visibility into inventories from multiple local retailers at once, giving adult beverage consumers access to a wide selection of options, with transparent price comparisons. Orders can be delivered by local retailers within one hour or at a conveniently scheduled time, or packaged for easy in-store pickup. Drizly provides all retailers in its marketplace advanced mobile proprietary ID verification technology that enables delivery personnel to scan IDs and confirm that customers are of legal drinking age. There is no price markup, and a modest delivery fee of $5 per order remains the same no matter how many items are ordered. Beyond alcohol, Drizly users can shop for ice, mixers and more.

"Our strong initial reception from Louisville last year was the impetus to expand our mutually beneficial relationships with retailers there and throughout Kentucky," said Justin Robinson, Drizly's Co-Founder and SVP of New Business. "Our relationships with Liquor Barn and The Party Source enable us to do that, and bring the Drizly experience to more and more savvy consumers."

Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from Drizly's Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.

Follow Drizly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit Drizly.com for additional information.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites using the Drizly website or mobile app. With the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drizly-launches-in-lexington-and-covington-area-and-expands-coverage-in-louisville-ahead-of-kentucky-derby-300640871.html

SOURCE Drizly

Related Links

http://Drizly.com

