Drizly Launches New Custom Report For Retailers Detailing Top-Selling Items They're Not Carrying

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly made a powerful new report available to retailers on its platform that details items selling strongly locally and nationally that are not currently shoppable at their stores via Drizly's e-commerce marketplace, the nation's first and largest. The report's data and insights, provided free as a service enhancement to Drizly retail partners, aims to help retailers increase sales in the short-term and make better informed longer-term planning decisions based on developing trends.

A quick glance at the report, customized for each store on the Drizly platform, reveals items that are either physically not on their digital shelf or not currently visible to shoppers on Drizly's website or apps ( App Store and Google Play ). Each intuitively-designed report is searchable by category (Beer, Wine, Liquor, Extras), and reveals not only non-shoppable top-selling products, but also each product's sales ranking on Drizly and whether those sales are growing or declining over distinct, user-selected time periods, within either the retailer's local market or nationwide.

"As the leading platform for online alcohol delivery, we're in a unique position to effectively aggregate data on a new scale–across our 1,400 and growing retail partners nationwide–and turn that data into actionable insights for those same partners to help them drive their business," said Scott Braun, CMO at Drizly. "As e-commerce becomes a more central aspect of our retail partners' businesses, our commitment to helping them succeed through new tools like this only deepens."

Any retailers interested in increasing their sales by entering online delivery can learn more at joindrizly.com.

