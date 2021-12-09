Drizly Reveals A Snapshot Of Beverage Alcohol Gifting Trends From 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially gift-giving season, which means shoppers are looking for the best gift ideas for family and friends. When it comes to beer, wine and spirits, Drizly , North America's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, today reveals the top trends from the 750,000+ beverage alcohol gifts sent this year on Drizly for inspiration for your holiday list – especially for those who may be shopping last minute.

So, what did North American consumers gift each other on Drizly in 2021?

The 2021 (gifting) year in review

Most Popular Gifts On Drizly, 2021 (to date)

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne La Marca Prosecco Casamigos Blanco Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Gift Box Champagne Tito's Handmade Vodka Whispering Angel Rosé Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Most-Gifted Subcategories On Drizly, 2021 (to date)

Champagne Red Wine Bourbon White Wine Scotch Whisky

What's more, there were plenty of interesting gift orders. A $6,599 bottle of The Macallan Fine Oak 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was the most expensive gift, and a single Drizly consumer sent 159 gifts this year alone. Flavored malt beverages were also fun-filled gift items this year, with 2,600+ variety packs of White Claw and 2,200+ Smirnoff Ice delivered.

While gifts were sent across all 33 states in North America where Drizly operates, certain cities reigned supreme as top gift givers. New York City sent the most gifts year to date, followed by Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Among the states that sent the highest volume of gifts, New York once again topped the list, with California, Massachusetts, Texas and New Jersey coming after.

"More and more consumers than ever are turning to Drizly to send gifts to friends, family and co-workers," shares Liz Paquette, Head of Consumer Insights at Drizly. "Gifting has experienced massive growth on Drizly, particularly over the last two years, having increased 150 percent in share since 2019. 2021 to date, over 10 percent of orders on Drizly have been gifts. Knowing that alcohol is one of the least returned holiday gifts and looking back on sales in 2020, we anticipate that number will double as we move through the holiday season."

Making it even better to send drinks as gifts, Drizly is the perfect solution for holiday gifting this year. Easier than combatting shipping delays, and more exciting than a gift card, Drizly offers the best way to browse and gift the widest selection of beer, wine, and spirits. With options to either ship or deliver from a local liquor store, shoppers can schedule up to two weeks in advance or even last minute for delivery in under 60 minutes directly to their giftee's door.

For more information about Drizly, please visit Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Drizly

Drizly, an Uber company, is North America's largest e-commerce alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand or scheduled delivery, Drizly partners with retailers in 1,700+ cities to offer consumers of legal drinking age unrivaled selection and a transparent, personalized shopping experience. As the industry leader, Drizly partners with retailers to bring their shelves online, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Drizly