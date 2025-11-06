Drizzle the Mike's This Holiday Season: Mike's Hot Honey® Drops the Limited-Edition DeDrizzler

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravy has a boat. Cranberry sauce has a mold. But this year, there's a new hero at the holiday table. Mike's Hot Honey® is introducing The DeDrizzler, a handcrafted glass decanter designed to bring heat and style to your holiday table, and give Mike's the tablescape treatment it deserves. A condiment has never looked so good.

Created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based glass artist Cedric Mitchell of Cedric Mitchell Design, the limited-edition DeDrizzler is where craftsmanship meets crave-worthy function:

  • Each DeDrizzler is handblown in Los Angeles, featuring a sleek, pyramid-inspired silhouette, a deliberate nod to the pizza oven where Mike's Hot Honey first won hearts and taste buds.
  • The DeDrizzler's iconic drip-free maroon spout makes it easy to spot among a crowded table, knowing you absolutely have more dishes out there than you planned. It also lets a sweet whiff of Mike's Hot Honey hit the air. Aaah.
  • The base featured an etched honeycomb design, and while it can't stop your weird uncle from telling bad stories, it does make an excellent conversation piece. What a great excuse to change the subject.

"I wanted to design something that feels at home on a beautiful holiday table, modern, sculptural, a little bit of funk, and a joy to use," said Cedric Mitchell, founder of Cedric Mitchell Design. "Like Mike's Hot Honey itself, The DeDrizzler adds that perfect finishing touch, it makes everything just a little more special."

The DeDrizzler isn't just a pretty pour. It's built for flavor-packed moments because Mike's Hot Honey goes on everything. Think turkey, mac and cheese, stuffing, even cranberry sauce. Drizzle it on ham, brie, casseroles, and cookies. Add a little to your pie you swore you were saving for later, or add to a cocktail for a sweet-heat twist your guests will be talking about until New Year's. However you drizzle, The DeDrizzler makes it look as good as it tastes.

"The holidays are all about gathering, eating, and sharing what you love, and for us, that means plenty of drizzling," said Kate Adams, VP of marketing at Mike's Hot Honey. "We wanted to give people something that celebrates that moment, something you can set proudly on the table next to your favorite dishes. The DeDrizzler is our way of saying: Mike's belongs at every holiday meal."

The DeDrizzler Holiday Bundle is available for a limited time this holiday season starting November 13th at 12 p.m. ET on MikesHotHoney.com/DeDrizzler. The bundle includes one free DeDrizzler with the purchase of a Mike's Hot Honey Combo for $24.99. Grab one before they're gone, and get ready to drizzle the Mike's all season long.

About Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey is America's original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.

