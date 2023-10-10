DrKids® Debuts the First Ever Acetaminophen Gummy Bite for Children Ages 2-11

The leader in innovative medicines and supplements launched the first ever over the counter medicine gummy bite to help relieve symptoms of pain and fever; Providing parents of children ages 2 to 11 a worry-free way of helping provide relief when their child is hurting.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents stock up their medicine cabinets for cold and flu season, DrKids, the leader in innovative, effective medicines and supplements, has introduced the first ever acetaminophen gummy bite. This latest innovation for OTC will change the way parents administer medicine to their children by offering an exact dose system that is child-friendly in both flavor and delivery.

"As a parent of three, I know how important it is to have safe and effective solutions, especially when it comes to your children's health," said Keith Page, CEO of CalmCo. "We are excited to introduce the revolutionary acetaminophen gummy bite to the market. This new OTC technology will help parents take the guess work out of administering medicine with the most innovative, exact dosing system."

DrKids Children's Pain + Fever Gummy Bites are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com and DrKids.com for $14.99. Additionally, DrKids full product line can be found retail at Rite Aid, and online at Amazon, Walmart and DrKids.com.

About DrKids®

DrKids® is on a mission to provide families with innovative and relief-targeting medicines and supplements. When it comes to you or your family's health, we make the first line of defense simple and effective. By sourcing the best ingredients, we create medicines and supplements that are targeted to work effectively and efficiently. To learn more visit drkids.com or email [email protected].

