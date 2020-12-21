DrLupo raises $2.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 24 hours, surpassing goal for third year in a row

The livestream included a baking segment from "pro-baker" Charlie, DrLupo's son, during which the 5-year-old raised $71,000. Ninja faced off in a Fortnite battle with several creators, and others played classic games like The Sims and Tetris99.

New this year: DrLupo welcomed "the real Dr. Lupo" from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital –aka Marybeth Lupo, Ph.D. – to share updates about the groundbreaking research at St. Jude that events like this support.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"We're grateful for DrLupo, his family and fans who generously came together to give back to the patients and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and humbled by all the talented Twitch creators who gave their time and hearts to create an unimaginable 24-hour experience," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "DrLupo's dedication inspires us, and we're thankful to have him and the Twitch community as a part of our St. Jude family."

DrLupo's three lively co-hosts included Twitch Director of Creator Development djWHEAT , popular Twitch content creator and St. Jude supporter Bloodyfaster , and variety streamer and esports host GlitterXplosion. Celebrity appearances included Jordan Fisher, Robbie Amell, Mark Hoppus, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Felicia Day, Rahul Kohli, Mike Shinoda, Matt Mercer, Gary Whitta and Penny Arcade. Content creators taking part in the event include Ninja, NickMercs, CourageJD, BigCheeseKit, AnneMunition, lilsimsie, LuxieGames, Friskk and BrickinNick.

Build Against Cancer is supported by DrLupo's management company, Loaded, as well as organizations like Secret Lab Chairs, Logitech, Gillette, NZXT, Intel, Samsung, Kings Coast Coffee and 2k. Additionally, the 24-hour livestream is powered by Tiltify, the creator-first fundraising platform.

To stay up to date on the latest gaming and content creator activities that support St. Jude, follow @StJudePLAYLIVE and @StJude on Twitter and Instagram.

