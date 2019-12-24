DrLupo raises $2.3 Million to cap off record year of fundraising on Tiltify

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year is coming to an end, but this year is wrapping up with a bang. Tiltify, the #1 fundraising platform for content creators has been home to some outstanding fundraising campaigns this year. On Sunday, the most record breaking of them all took place with Twitch superstar DrLupo rallying his community with over 18000 donations to raise $2.3 Million is just 24 hours for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A huge surprise to take him over his goal was a $1 Million check from the Amazon owned streaming platform Twitch. This is the most ever raised by a livestream in 24 hours.

Yesterday Tiltify announced the first 10 of its top 30 individual fundraisers of 2019. You can check the blog http://bit.ly/ALookBackAt2019 throughout the week as Tiltify unveils the top 30 leading to #1 on Friday who will ultimately be DrLupo. The top 30 alone have raised 8.9 million dollars in 1000 hours of live fundraising time. To put that into perspective, they averaged $8900 per hour — or $148 per minute. The top 30 also includes many top names from Youtube, Facebook Gaming & Twitch including Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Game Theorists, Valkyrae, fuslie, Darkness429, Tfue, and even Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. More detailed info can be found in the blog.

Tens of thousands of fundraisers on Tiltify created almost 18,000 campaigns, to make up the biggest year yet in livestream fundraising. Millions more have been raised for the growing charities added to the Tiltify family, which continues to include well-known causes including Make-a-Wish Foundation, Feeding America, American Red Cross, American Heart Association, Humane Society of the United States & St Jude Children's Research Hospital along with many charities from around the world like Cancer Research UK, SpecialEffect, Starship Foundation, Starlight Children Foundation Australia and Unicef UK.

This year marked some unique stream events with A-list film, TV and music stars. Brendon Urie livestreamed for 24 hours to raise funds for his new Highest Hopes Foundation. Stephen Colbert teamed up with Critical Role to play Dungeons & Dragons for Red Nose Day and Emilia Clarke teamed up with Jacksepticeye to raise funds for her organization SameYou. These fundraisers all showed the power of the communities on these digital platforms like Twitch and Youtube as well as the unique engagements you can have during these streamathons to interact and educate about your cause.

Coming in 2020 Tiltify will be launching "DIY on Tiltify" which will be a venture into allowing the unique engagement tools that drive the success of Tiltify livestream fundraisers to be used by those who do not livestream. New campaign pages will be unveiled that will allow anyone doing any type of fundraising to access tools such as polls, rewards and milestones. This will expand Tiltify's offering to more traditional fundraising programs.

"We have seen the power of engaged fundraising through livestreams and now we have demand to expand that technology to all fundraising programs," said Tiltify CEO Michael Wasserman. "Millennials and zoomers want to engage more and build the relationships between fundraiser and donor. Our tools allow that to happen and we want that to be accessible to all types of programs, so people don't feel excluded from participating and can be creative with how they fundraise."

In 2020 Tiltify will also be launching several exciting new features to expand options for fundraisers even further.

To learn more about Tiltify's fundraising platform and to keep up on the latest features, visit https://tiltify.com .

About Tiltify

Tiltify is the fundraising platform for the digital generation, providing live, interactive telethon-style technology that engages donors to invest in the cause. Tiltify harnesses the power of both traditional fundraising and modern digital livestream engagement with platforms like Twitch and YouTube, enabling any organization to dramatically expand audience reach. Organizations like Direct Relief, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, AFSP, Make-A-Wish and hundreds more use Tiltify to engage the Millennial and Gen Z generation for single signature events and large DIY campaigns that launch in minutes. To learn more visit tiltify.com.

