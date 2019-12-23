DrLupo raises more than $2.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during 24-hour livestream

During the stream hosted on his Twitch channel, DrLupo offered unique incentives and sold his Build Against Cancer t-shirt , in collaboration with Design by Humans, to help him reach his goal. Twitch helped close out the streaming event with a $1 million contribution. Over the course of the stream, DrLupo rallied more than 16,000 total donations from 13,000 donors and the event hashtag #BuildAgainstCancer peaked at #7 on Twitter's trending topics.

"My goal has always been to help people," said DrLupo. "I'm a normal guy who loves to play video games. Because of this amazing community, that passion has grown into something much bigger than just gaming - we are helping save kids' lives. Thank you to everyone who supported this stream."

Because of supporters like DrLupo, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Once again, DrLupo has gone the extra mile to help patients and families at St. Jude with a tremendous 24-hour stream," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "He is an innovator and a pioneer in the gaming industry. With such high regard from gamers of all ages, he has authentically – and selflessly – communicated our mission to a young, transformative audience that will lead us into the future of supporting the St. Jude mission. The impact of the gaming community, of gamers doing what they love, is saving lives, and we can't thank DrLupo enough for his dedication."

DrLupo is one of the most popular Twitch streamers with over 3.5 million followers on the platform and garnering more than 79 million views on Twitch since he started in 2012. He continues to leverage his popularity for good, raising more than $1.3 million for charity partners in 2018 alone, including more than $600,000 for St. Jude during his 24 hour livestream.

The 24-hour livestream was supported by DrLupo's management company, Loaded, as well as organizations like Rogue, ReKT Global, Logitech, State Farm, NZXT, Intel Gaming, Kings Coast Coffee, Hershey's, Secret Lab Chairs, Design By Humans, Valve Software and Endgame Streetware.

Earlier this year, DrLupo and MrsDrLupo visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where they experienced the mission firsthand, played games with St. Jude patient families and answered a series of fun questions on St. Jude Inspire . He also engaged his fans to give back during the Gaming Community Expo, formerly GuardianCon -- a week-long, 24-hour-a-day gaming event that benefits St. Jude.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

