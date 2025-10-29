DRM Showcases Robotic and Integration Expertise at GlassBuild 2025

While most booths focus on selling glass processing equipment, DRM is one of the few providers focused on what happens after the sale: getting new machines installed, integrated, and running at full capacity.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRM, LLC, a Tennessee-based automation integrator and OEM equipment builder, will exhibit at GlassBuild America 2025, held November 4–6 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

At Booth #23159, DRM will feature a robotic cell simulating a dispensing application—a live motion demonstration built to mirror real-world movement patterns used in glass manufacturing. The setup highlights DRM's programming capabilities in path control, precision timing, and robot integration.

While the cell will not dispense material on the show floor, it will represent the type of custom motion used in adhesive or sealant processes. The system is built around a KUKA robotic platform, reflecting DRM's expertise in real-world application design and power-to-process integration.

Helping Glass Manufacturers Put Equipment to Work

DRM helps plant teams move, install, and tie in new machines: electrically, mechanically, and digitally. For glass manufacturers investing in high-value production equipment, DRM ensures those assets become operational, safe, and productive.

"Once the equipment hits the floor, the hard part begins," said Barry Brian, Partner at DRM. "Where does it fit? How do we power it, collect data, and keep operators safe? That's where we come in."

DRM's Core Capabilities on Display

At the show, DRM will share insights across five key integration capabilities, detailed in the brochure and presentation materials available at the booth:

Machine Integration : Connecting new equipment into existing controls, infrastructure, and plant layouts.

: Connecting new equipment into existing controls, infrastructure, and plant layouts. Material Handling : Robotic systems that improve flow, reduce labor, and handle oversized or fragile glass.

: Robotic systems that improve flow, reduce labor, and handle oversized or fragile glass. Inspection Systems : Vision tools for real-time defect detection, fret validation, and quality assurance.

: Vision tools for real-time defect detection, fret validation, and quality assurance. Functional Safety : TÜV-certified systems including light curtains, interlocks, and safe-entry routines.

: TÜV-certified systems including light curtains, interlocks, and safe-entry routines. Data Collection: SCADA and MES-ready systems for throughput tracking and traceability.

The on-floor demo is designed to mirror challenges glass manufacturers face every day, integrating automation into real production lines with tight changeovers, variable parts, and limited operator bandwidth.

Elite Industry Partnerships

DRM is a KUKA Robotics Platinum Partner and was recently named a Rockwell Automation Gold OEM Partner. These recognitions reflect DRM's commitment to vendor alignment, engineering rigor, and a strong support network for industrial clients.

Visit DRM at Booth #23159

With over 550 exhibitors and 9,000 expected attendees, GlassBuild America is the industry's largest annual gathering. DRM invites plant managers, engineers, OEMs, and equipment builders to stop by Booth #23159 to view the live robot demo, grab a glass-focused capabilities brochure, and speak directly with DRM engineers about real integration challenges.

For more information, visit www.drmcontrols.com.

About DRM

DRM, LLC is a custom automation integrator and Rockwell Automation Gold OEM Partner delivering robotic solutions, control system upgrades, and turnkey industrial automation for manufacturers in the automotive, food & beverage, aerospace, appliance, defense, and consumer goods industries. With specialties in robotic dispensing, palletizing, and system modernization, DRM is a KUKA Platinum System Partner and UL 508A-certified panel shop. The company emphasizes operator-focused design, future-ready architecture, and close collaboration with plant personnel to ensure long-term system performance. For more information, visit drmcontrols.com and follow DRM on LinkedIn.

