DRMTLGY Makes Retail Debut Through Exclusive Launch at Ulta Beauty

Dermatological Skincare Brand to Join Ulta Beauty's Curated, Science-Backed Skincare Assortment in Stores Nationwide and on Ulta.com Beginning December 26

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRMTLGY, the fast-growing clinical skincare brand known for its evidence-based, dermatologist-trusted formulations, is proud to announce its exclusive brick and mortar launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, on December 26. The brand will roll out to nearly all 1,400+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. and on Ulta.com, marking a significant milestone in DRMTLGY's mission to make high-performance, technology-driven skincare accessible to all through Ulta Beauty's unparalleled scale, expertise, and discovery-driven ecosystem.

"Joining Ulta Beauty marks an incredible milestone in DRMTLGY's journey. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between dermatological efficacy and everyday accessibility, and Ulta's national presence allows us to do just that. We're excited to introduce our most-loved products to new customers across the country who are seeking real, clinically proven results," said Scott Futterman, Co-Founder & CEO of DRMTLGY.

"At Ulta Beauty, we continue to deepen our leadership in science-backed skincare by introducing brands that deliver meaningful, long-term skin benefits," said Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "DRMTLGY fills a key need in our assortment for medical-grade skincare that supports skin longevity, combining dermatologist-developed formulas with accessible price points. This launch reflects our commitment to meeting guests where they are in their skin journey – with trusted solutions designed to protect, strengthen, and maintain skin health over time."

With a loyal following among dermatologists, skincare professionals, and millions of consumers, DRMTLGY is recognized for delivering clinically validated results without the luxury price tag. The brand's arrival at Ulta Beauty further strengthens the retailer's robust portfolio of science-forward skincare, offering guests easy access to trusted, high-performance solutions both in-store and online.

"DRMTLGY is backed by over 22 years of formulation and manufacturing experience rooted in dermatology. We develop and produce our products in our state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in Los Angeles, ensuring clinical-level quality in every formula. Our expansion into Ulta Beauty brings the same scientific rigor trusted by medical professionals to a broader audience," said Samuel Raoof, Co-Founder & COO, DRMTLGY.

Launching with a focused edit of 13 of its most-loved formulas, the DRMTLGY assortment at Ulta Beauty has been thoughtfully curated to spotlight the brand's proven technologies and hero products that resonate with Ulta Beauty guests seeking visible, results-driven skincare. The lineup includes:

Luminous Eye Corrector, $44 (4 shades)

Brightening Eye Masks, $44

Needle-less Serum, $69

Needle-less Growth Factor Serum, $69

Peptide Night Cream, $46

HPR Eye Cream, $59

Essential Cleanser, $29

Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $42

SmrtSun Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $28 Available starting February 22

Advanced Neck Cream, $54 Available starting February 22

Beginning December 26, DRMTLGY will debut on a branded promo table in all stores, followed by placement on Ulta Beauty's "Skin We're Obsessing Over" endcap – one of the retailer's key skincare discovery platforms – starting February 22.

About DRMTLGY

At DRMTLGY, we believe evidence-based, dermatological skincare should be accessible to everyone. Originally developed for dermatologists and plastic surgeons, every formula is crafted in partnership with expert chemists, rigorously tested in the lab, and dermatologist-approved—delivering powerful, visible results without the office visit.

Since launch, DRMTLGY has transformed over 5 million skincare routines, earned more than 55,000 five-star reviews, and grown a vibrant social community of nearly one million followers. With a commitment to clinical integrity, transparency, and long-term skin health, DRMTLGY continues to make professional-grade skincare both effective and accessible.

Developed for Doctors. Made for You.

For more information, visit www.drmtlgy.com or follow @drmtlgy on social media.

