LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drofa Comms has announced the launch of a 2026 research and benchmarking study examining how crypto exchanges are strengthening resilience amid ongoing market volatility and regulatory pressure. Titled "Crypto Exchanges 2026: How Today's Strategic Bets Are Defining the Next Market Leaders," the initiative invites global and regional exchanges to contribute data and insights.

Drofa Comms Launches 2026 Crypto Exchange Report and Opens Call for Contributions (PRNewsfoto/Drofa Comms)

In 2026, crypto exchanges win trust through safeguards that stand up under pressure. After a year of volatility and persistent regulatory pressure, stakeholders want clear evidence of client-asset protection, transparent reserves, and disciplined risk controls. Agreement exists on what matters, yet exchanges take different paths depending on their business model, jurisdiction, and product mix.

So what counts as "proof of resilience" in 2026, and what makes it measurable?

The report will map how exchanges are reinforcing operational resilience and where the market is diverging on key choices. It will examine real trade-offs, including disclosure frequency and competitive sensitivity, speed of product expansion and market integrity controls, as well as cross-border compliance and operational complexity.

The study will combine three inputs:

A short registration form to collect a point of contact and proposed spokesperson; A written follow-up (3–4 open-ended questions) for a subset of respondents to provide additional context; Analysis of publicly available materials and disclosures.

Findings will be segmented and published in aggregated form to enable fair comparisons across exchange types. The report will also include thematic insights. Any quotes, photographs, or company attributions will be used only with explicit approval.

Participation involves a two-step process. Step 1 consists of completing a short intake form to confirm eligibility and designate a point of contact. Step 2 includes a brief written follow-up (3–4 open-ended questions) shared with respondents to provide contextual input.

"This report reflects our commitment to documenting what credible exchange resilience looks like in 2026 and to providing an evidence-based view of the capabilities shaping leadership over the next three to five years," said Valentina Drofa, founder and CEO of Drofa Comms. "We welcome contributions across regions and operating models, so the findings capture the market as it is."

Participants will receive early access to the report and aggregated findings and may opt to contribute a quote or short case vignette, subject to explicit approval. To participate, exchanges are invited to complete the Step 1 intake form:

https://forms.gle/H4RbLFSguaupZ67y8

Respondents are asked to provide a proposed spokesperson and contact details so the Drofa Comms team can share the Step 2 questionnaire. All submissions will be reviewed.

Submission deadline: February 24, 2026 at 11:59 PM (GMT+0)

About Drofa Comms

Drofa Comms is a global PR consulting agency proudly representing the leading finance and fintech firms. Since 2011, it has brought founders and their ventures into the worldwide spotlight, meticulously crafting compelling brand identities and seamlessly communicating them to diverse audiences. With an HQ in London, UK, Drofa Comms boasts a portfolio of high-profile clients in the finance and fintech sectors. Its major clients include commercial and investment banks, AMCs and AIFs, trading platforms, exchanges, payment solutions, and blockchain companies.

Contact

Drofa Comms

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905335/Drofa_Comms.jpg

SOURCE Drofa Comms