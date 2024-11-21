Drofa Comms Recognized Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing PR Agencies for 2024-2025

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Drofa Comms , the UK-based PR agency specialising in financial and fintech communications, has been acknowledged by the California Business Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest-Growing PR Agencies in 2024-2025.

Drofa Comms has achieved an impressive growth rate of 69.5% in 2024. This figure is driven by the growing demand for PR services in today's rapidly evolving financial markets and the agency's ability to rise up and meet these needs.

Сo-founded by Valentina Drofa and Mary Poliakova in 2011, Drofa Comms has built a solid reputation over the years as a PR firm that develops tailored communications strategies for clients in the financial sector, including established TradFi institutions and fintech and crypto innovators alike.

Drofa Comms' team leverages deep market knowledge and connections to journalists to craft client-specific promotion strategies, highlighting their strengths and building a compelling narrative in the media landscape. The approach has allowed companies that have partnered with the agency to establish strong market positions in a competitive landscape and gain the confidence of clients and investors worldwide.

"Finance and fintech are highly competitive markets, so if you want to get ahead of the competition, clear and reliable communication isn't just desirable — it's essential. Our inclusion in the California Business Journal's ranking is a testament to our team's professionalism and dedication to delivering the best possible results, as well as our clients' trust in our services," said Valentina Drofa, CEO of Drofa Comms.

Beyond supporting individual companies, Drofa Comms also actively contributes to the development of the fintech industry as a whole. In the past year, the agency introduced three major initiatives aimed at advancing this landscape.

Women Leading the Way is a project that focuses on diversity in leadership and giving voice to women in fintech.

is a project that focuses on diversity in leadership and giving voice to women in fintech. Crypto Edu is an initiative created in close partnership with CryptoUK; it is aimed at supporting the cause of digital assets literacy and giving a voice to crypto industry representatives.

is an initiative created in close partnership with CryptoUK; it is aimed at supporting the cause of digital assets literacy and giving a voice to industry representatives. Communicate Fintech is a platform where fintech opinion leaders and marketing professionals can meet, share insights and help the industry grow.

All of these underscore Drofa Comms' role as a thought leader in the PR and fintech space and are a testament to the agency's rapid growth and influence.

SOURCE Drofa Comms