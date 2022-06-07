Droidex Isn't Just a DEX Aggregator - It's Your Mentor in the Web3 World That Helps You to Make the Right Decisions

LARNAKA, Cyprus, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is Droidex and how does it work?

Droidex is a smart DEX aggregator that was founded in January 2022. The platform allows its users to swap tokens conveniently, offering them an easy-to-use interface, 24/7 technical support, and the best rates, especially if we compare the service with the most well-known decentralized exchanges with top trading efficiency.

Since its creation, the project's team managed to aggregate decentralized exchanges and DeFi services in one smart interface – Droidex – to optimize user swaps with decentralized finance on Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains.

The project's mission is to offer traders the most affordable prices with low slippage and quick settlement, as well as improve the growth and expansion of the DeFi community.

Droidex aggregator works quite simply. Let us show you how:

Select Tokens. First of all, choose tokens you want to exchange: the first one will be the token you'd like to trade, and the second one – the token you wish to receive. After that, enter the required amount you're willing to swap as well. Connect Your Wallet. Then, you'll see that you're required to connect a wallet – for example, MetaMask or WalletConnect. Swap Tokens. To complete the transaction successfully and exchange crypto with the best possible rate, click "Swap" and then, "Confirm Swap". Get Your Tokens. Congratulations! You'll receive your tokens in a couple of minutes – the exact time just depends on transaction volume and processing speed.

Droidex advantages

By choosing Droidex , you largely benefit from such a decision – here are the key advantages you'll get while swapping tokens through the platform:

Best Rate . Droidex does its best to find the most affordable rates for its users – it even splits the order across many decentralized exchanges.

. Droidex does its best to find the most affordable rates for its users – it even splits the order across many decentralized exchanges. Gas Optimizations . A smart aggregator connects to the majority of the most popular decentralized exchanges and provides the most profitable rate by optimizing the slippage and gas fees.

. A smart aggregator connects to the majority of the most popular decentralized exchanges and provides the most profitable rate by optimizing the slippage and gas fees. Smart routing. Since the platform is striving to avoid overengineering the route, Droidex pathing logic considers the gas costs of any proposed step.

About Droidex blog

Droidex doesn't just allow you to swap tokens – it's your personal mentor in the crypto industry that always helps you to find the best solution. Here's kind of a welcome addition – the platform's blog , an academy in the Web 3.0 world, which will be clear to both beginners and experienced crypto enthusiasts and will accompany them to the sphere from the start. Besides user-friendliness and affordable rates provided, it's a perfect place to find the answers to any of your questions, reading helpful articles on various topics. Following the updates there, you'll be definitely sure about all of your transactions completed, as well as about the reliability of the platform of your choice – let yourself swap wisely together with a smart Droidex aggregator.

