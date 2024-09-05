Droit Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 Certifications

Reinforcing commitment to cloud security

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, is proud to announce its achievement of the latest ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications. These accreditations represent the highest international standards and provide security assurance to Droit's clients as they invest in cloud migrations.

A recent PWC survey has revealed that data breaches are on the rise, prompting firms to look for reassurance that cyber defenses are integrated in technology and automation investments from the outset. By aligning with these internationally recognized standards, Droit demonstrates its dedication to resilience, security and data privacy. Clients and potential clients can be confident that the firm's security systems and processes adhere to best practices.

The cloud security certifications offer numerous benefits including increased resilience against cyber-attacks, compliance with evolving security risks, secure management of information across various formats, preparation of people, processes and technology to face technology-based risks and, the creation of a centrally managed framework to secure all information.

"Achieving these certifications and meeting their rigorous requirements was only possible through the dedication, hard work, and collaboration of all our employees and stakeholders," said Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Droit. "We are proud of the culture we are building where security excellence is a core aspect of the business.

"These certifications offer assurance to our clients that their data and cloud services are secure, and their own compliance efforts are enhanced as regulatory compliance is aligned with ISO standards through the use of Droit's services," Arnason continued.

ISO/IEC 27001:2002 is specifically designed to enhance information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection. ISO/IEC 27017:2015 complements this standard, focusing on all aspects of cloud security.

These updated certifications address new and emerging security concerns, especially in cloud computing and advanced technologies, offering confidence to all stakeholders and users of Droit's products.

"Droit's integration of these ISO information security standards is a major step forward in the assurance we provide to our clients," added Kaveh Moravej, Head of Information Security, Droit. "We are not just complying with international standards; we continue building on the principles of these standards to prioritize the security of our clients and their data in every aspect of our operations, including end-to-end cloud security."

Today's certifications build upon the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification achieved by Droit in 2022 and demonstrates recognition and achievement of Droit's Information Security Management System (ISMS) against a globally recognized standard.

Droit is a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains. Founded in 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions as its clients. Its award-winning, patented platform Adept provides an implementation of regulatory rules reflecting industry consensus. The Adept platform processes tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. Adept is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

