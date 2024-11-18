Droit Launches Dedicated Product for Exchange Traded Derivatives Reporting

Pioneering ETD Reporting product to enhance regulatory transparency for listed derivatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, a leading technology firm in computational law and regulation, today announces the launch of its Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) Reporting product—designed to enhance regulatory transparency and ensure compliance with global reporting requirements for listed derivatives.

Recent scrutiny of position-based reporting obligations to clearing agencies and exchanges has increased pressure on clearing firms to upgrade their reporting infrastructure. Both internal and external audits are pushing clearing firms to adopt stricter controls, ensuring completeness and accuracy akin to OTC transaction reporting standards.

ETD Reporting from Droit provides precise identification and management of reporting obligations for seamless quality assurance of reports pre- or post-submission. Initially focusing on high-risk clearing, collateral, and margin reports, the ETD Reporting product is set to expand beyond futures and options to support a broader range of listed instruments.

With regulators stepping up enforcement and issuing fines for misreporting, clearing firms face the dual challenges of handling vast volumes of trade and position data daily while navigating complex, diverse global regulatory requirements. Senior executives are also pressured to ensure a cohesive quality assurance process exists across their enterprise. Yet, many clearing brokers still rely on outdated, opaque systems that lack transparency and auditability.

Droit's ETD Reporting delivers a comprehensive quality assurance platform to provide a consistent approach to regulatory compliance. With complete insight into each decision made and the ability to trace the logic through to the underlying source text, the product ensures clarity and accuracy in complex regulatory interpretations.

"Our new ETD Reporting product establishes a unified quality assurance process across Exchange Traded Derivative reports," said Blythe Barber, Head of Business Development, Americas of Droit. "By using Droit for completeness and accuracy checks, clearing firms can adopt a single global process, significantly reducing the operational burden of current manual methods. Front and middle office teams can fully focus on client opportunities, confident that reporting obligations have been fulfilled."

"ETD Reporting marks a key step in our strategy to expand our regulatory reporting products to listed derivatives," said Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Droit. "Our clients have many regulatory reporting obligations across departments within their firms. By adding ETD Reporting to our product suite, we aim to provide one platform to advance global compliance and real-time controls, helping our clients navigate these challenges with confidence."

About Droit

Droit is a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains. Founded in 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions as its clients. Its award-winning, patented platform Adept provides an implementation of regulatory rules reflecting industry consensus. The Adept platform processes tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. Adept is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

For more information visit droit.tech. To obtain more information about Droit's products, please contact [email protected].

