Drone Analytics Company, Propeller Aero, Named 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Aero , a 3D drone mapping and data analytics solution for civil construction and earthworks operations, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Propeller also has offices in Denver, Colorado, the Philippines, Viet Nam, and Europe. Companies named to this year's list found creative ways to collaborate and invent, despite the challenges and unprecedented disruption posed by the pandemic.

"Being recognized as one of 2021's Best Workplaces for Innovators is a great honor for our team that highlights our commitment to developing new ways to tackle problems and encouraging creativity in all we do," commented Rory San Miguel, CEO of Propeller Aero.

This recognition follows robust growth for the company. Now supporting 42,000 users across 4,000 companies, the Propeller platform has processed more than 126,000 surveys for over 22,600 worksites.

Illustrating Propeller's Innovative Culture

This past June, Propeller hosted two hackathons at its Sydney and Denver offices to generate fresh ideas and new approaches to work. A hackathon is a chance for team members to step away from the creative restraints of daily operations and participate in a 24-hour event that encourages them to innovate, solve problems, and collaborate with other teammates with whom they may not regularly work. The goal of the hackathon is to spend a day working through ideas that could improve a product, streamline processes, or reduce manual processes. These hackathons create stronger team connections, bonding, and engagement.

"Propeller has been an innovative company from the start, and that innovation continues today," said Jared Martinez, Customer Success Engineer at Propeller. "Achieving true innovation that delivers a positive impact calls for many minds with different perspectives working together. So, to better support our customers' future needs, we're always working to implement new technologies and are constantly evaluating our current platform. Our company culture and values truly embrace innovation!"

About the award

Fast Company partnered with Accenture to create a series of questions and metrics designed to evaluate the role innovation plays in company culture and measure its effect on operations and performance. Each submission for the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators was individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters. Finalists were reviewed by a panel of judges (editors, business leaders, and notable innovators) who then recommended the winners.

About Propeller Aero

Propeller's world-class drone analytics solutions help customers capture accurate surveys of their worksite so they can measure and track progress and make better/faster decisions around site management. We do this with a simple yet powerful end-to-end solution that gives construction professionals an easy, scalable way to collect, process, and analyze survey data.

More than 4,000 customers across more than 22,600 worksites in heavy civil construction and resource operations trust Propeller to track site progress accurately with 3D visual tools that everyone in the organization can use. Distribution partnerships with industry leaders like Trimble and SITECH further empower Propeller to give teams the full picture, to go deeper, do more and work together better.

