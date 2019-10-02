Drone Aviation Delivers Upgraded Real-Time Video Distribution Technology for U.S. Army WASP Aerostats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Aviation Holding Corp. (OTCQB: DRNE) ("Drone Aviation" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of specialized tethered aerial monitoring and communications platforms serving national defense and homeland security customers, announced today that it has successfully completed the customer-requested development, testing and delivery of an advanced video distribution upgrade kit for currently fielded Winch Aerostat Small Platform ("WASP") systems.

The new plug and play kit provides the ability to distribute full motion video captured from the WASP's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor simultaneously to a dismounted soldier's mobile device utilizing the Android Tactical Awareness Kit (ATAK) as well as operators at the tactical operations center (TOC). All electronics design, architecture and integration into the WASP was completed at the Company's Jacksonville headquarters facility and follows Program Executive Office (PEO), Project Manager Tactical Radio (PM TR) and PEO Soldier Nettwarrior standards. The upgraded equipment has been shipped to the customer for integration into a WASP system currently deployed overseas.

"Drone Aviation is honored to be selected by our Army customer to expand the capability of WASP by providing deployed soldiers with secure video directly on their existing handheld devices," said Dan Erdberg, CEO and President of Drone Aviation. "Through continual enhancement and the ability to adapt to changing technology and mission requirements, WASP further differentiates itself and delivers value to our customers. We look forward to making this important new technology available and to bringing this expanded capability to our warfighters."

The WASP is a highly tactical and mobile aerostat system which can be operated by as few as two soldiers and can provide day/night video, secure multi-frequency and multi-wave form wireless communication range extension capability at the edge of the battlefield from either a stationary position or while being towed. Over the past four years, U.S. Army-owned WASP systems have successfully completed thousands of hours of soldier training operations, various DoD exercises, and customer operations. WASP is currently being utilized by the DoD as a mobile, tactical aerial solution that can support multi-mission profiles involving ground and aerial-based assets through communication retransmission. Operating at altitudes of up to 1,500 feet AGL, the WASP system can significantly extend ISR capabilities and secure communications in remote and austere locations. The soldier-operated systems can be rapidly configured to support a variety of mission requirements for days, weeks or months with customized payloads. For more information on the WASP, including product demonstration video, please visit: https://www.droneaviationcorp.com/solutions/aerostat/wasp.

About Drone Aviation Holding Corp.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. (OTCQB: DRNE) develops and manufactures cost-effective, compact and rapidly deployable aerial platforms including lighter-than-air aerostats and drones designed to provide government and commercial customers with enhanced surveillance and communication capabilities. Utilizing a patented tether system, Drone Aviation's products are designed to provide prolonged operational duration capabilities combined with improved reliability, uniquely fulfilling critical requirements in military, law enforcement, commercial, and industrial applications. For more information about Drone Aviation, please visit www.DroneAviationCorp.com or view our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov, including the Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as information in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the ability to support future military needs for advanced voice and data communications applications, the continuation of growing demand for drones for military and state and local law enforcement authorities. The Company's financial results and the forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, changes in appropriations by Congress and reduced funding for defense procurement and research and development programs, and our ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

