Drone-based Aerial Biocontrol Now Offered

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UAV-IQ today announced that it is offering aerial biocontrol, a new integrated pest management (IPM) service that uses drones to release beneficial biological control agents bred by Koppert Biological Systems. Drone-based aerial biocontrol offers a new way for conventional and organic growers to combat pests, reduce the environmental impact of pesticide usage, and address a growing labor crunch.

Aerial release of beneficial insects Drone releasing predatory mites on a strawberry field

"We're extremely excited to team up with the premier company in biocontrol to help address the pest management needs of growers" says Andreas Neuman, CEO at UAV-IQ. Ryan Hill, General Manager at Koppert Biological Systems, "After extensive research, development, and field trials I'm confident that we are providing growers a high-quality service that will become a standard component of effective, modern integrated pest management plans."

Features and benefits of drone-based aerial biocontrol include.

Kill pests even when they're hiding where chemicals can't reach

More efficient distribution than traditional application techniques

Meaningfully reduce use of chemical pesticides

For more information, visit https://www.uaviq.com/en/biocontrol/ .

Video announcement: https://youtu.be/uxTV1Qu3X0s

About UAV-IQ: UAV-IQ, which stands for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Intelligence, is a veteran-owned agriculture technology company specializing in developing drone applications for farm management. The company is a graduate of the THRIVE AgTech Accelerator and has won several awards for innovations including the 2018 Food+ City Challenge at South by Southwest. With expertise in drone operations stemming from the CEO's days in the US Air Force's Global Hawk program and the Vice President of Agriculture's days as Superintendent of Agriculture at UC Davis, UAV-IQ is bridging the gap between drone technology and the agriculture industry.

About Koppert Biological Systems: Koppert Biological Systems produces sustainable cultivation solutions for food crops and ornamental plants. Together with growers and in partnership with nature, Koppert works to make agriculture and horticulture healthier, safer, more productive and resilient. The company achieves this by using natural enemies to combat pest infestations, bumblebees for natural pollination, and biostimulants that support and strengthen the crops both above and underground.

