Drone Defence Selected for Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program

UK airspace security company to advance drone detection and situational awareness technology for energy infrastructure

RETFORD, England, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Defence, a UK based airspace security and counter drone technology company, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program.

Drone Defence develops and deploys airspace security and drone detection technologies that help organisations understand drone activity around sensitive locations, critical infrastructure and high value assets. Its systems are designed to detect, identify and track drones, providing operators with timely information to support security, safety and operational decision making.

Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program supports companies developing technologies with potential benefit to the energy industry. Through the programme, Drone Defence will work with Chevron Technology Ventures to align its airspace security and drone detection capabilities with the operational requirements of energy sector operators.

The company's approach supports both security and enablement. By improving visibility of local airspace, Drone Defence helps operators identify unauthorised drone activity while also supporting the safe and effective use of authorised drones for inspection, monitoring and operational support.

"Being selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program is an important milestone for Drone Defence," said Richard Gill, Founder and CEO of Drone Defence. "Our systems are already helping organisations understand drone activity around sensitive sites. Energy operators manage large, complex and safety critical assets, and they need reliable information about what is happening in the airspace around those facilities. We see the Catalyst Program as an opportunity to align our existing technology with energy sector requirements, supporting better security decisions and the safe, effective use of drones in operational environments."

About Drone Defence

Drone Defence is a UK based airspace security and counter drone technology company. The company develops and deploys drone detection, tracking and situational awareness systems designed to help organisations understand and manage drone activity around sensitive locations, critical infrastructure and high value assets. Its technologies include AeroSentry, a deployable drone detection sensor, and AeroTracker, a cloud-based platform for airspace monitoring, alerting and operational intelligence.

SOURCE Drone Defence