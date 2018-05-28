Drone Delivery Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. Announce Commercialization Initiatives for International Markets

"We are confident drone delivery services are the way of the future. This agreement with DDC will enable us to participate in this cutting edge technology," commented Hidetoshi Tada, President of TTCI.

Under the agreement, TTCI will participate in Drone Delivery Canada's commercial pilot program in Canada as an initial stage. Collectively, the two groups will look to commence flight testing and identify other international markets to deploy DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform as a transportation solution.

TTCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. The ultimate parent company of TTCI is Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading affiliate of the Toyota Group of companies.

About Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") was founded in 1948 as the trading company for the Toyota Group. Today, TTC is a highly diversified company with seven operating divisions and more than 1,000 subsidiaries and affiliated companies. The TTC group of companies engage in various business enterprises in more than 120 countries and employ approximately 58,000 members worldwide, all striving to contribute to the creation of prosperous societies.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

For more information, please visit; www.dronedeliverycanada.com

www.toyota-tsusho.com

