Drone Delivery Canada announces commercial agreement with DSV Canada

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, DDC will enable the first of multiple routes and deploy its DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones as well as additional drone flight infrastructure on DSV sites, and deploy its Sparrow cargo drone, with a capacity of up to 10lbs. The first route will occur on a defined flight route within DSV's site in Milton, Ontario. All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. Flights will be remotely monitored by DDC from its new commercial operations centre located in Vaughan, Ontario. DDC will commence deployment of the client site infrastructure this quarter and looks to begin providing drone delivery services under the Agreement in Q1 of 2020, with the potential of 20 or more additional routes being added in 2020.

"We are pleased to announce DSV Canada as another paid commercial drone logistics customer. DSV is a global leader in the logistics space and a perfect fit as a scalable customer for us," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "They will start using our proven Sparrow drone, patented FLYTE system, and newly launched commercial operations centre in early 2020. I am pleased to report we have a very strong funnel of global commercial opportunities and we expect to see continued sales announcements in 2019 for deployment in early 2020."

DSV will pay DDC a monthly fee for each drone route deployed. The initial term of the agreement is fifteen months with additional successive one-year terms to follow unless the Agreement is formally terminated.

"DSV Canada is dedicated to delivering innovative and integrated supply chain solutions," said Martin Roos, Managing Director of DSV Air & Sea Canada. "With a global view in mind, our focus is on continuously optimizing our local partners' supply chains. That means, a long-term vision that opens up new markets and service offerings. Our strong partnership with Air Canada Cargo and now DDC will offer our current and potential partners best-in-class solutions and service excellence that is scalable and futureproof. We have looked to overcome some of today's challenges by investing in tomorrow's opportunities, and we are ready for the next steps."

About DSV

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.

Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. 60,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at: www.ca.dsv.com

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

