Drone Delivery Canada Appoints Jim Williams Director of Regulatory Affairs USA

"As we move ahead to solidify the roll out in international markets, Jim's industry knowledge and experience in the United States of America will assist DDC greatly. We are very pleased to have Jim join the team and look forward to his contribution with our American expansion," commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

Presently, DDC's Sparrow Drone, its proprietary software FLYTE, and the Company are deemed compliant by the Canadian regulator, Transport Canada, within Canadian airspace.

DDC, through its newly-formed American subsidiary, Drone Delivery USA, looks to export its technology to the USA to enable its larger American clients to harness and deploy DDC's Drone technology in American airspace.

As Director of Regulatory Affairs, USA, Jim will oversee our regulatory compliance and coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration at Drone Delivery USA, to expedite the export of our Drone delivery technology.

The Company is also pleased to report that much progress is being made with both our Raven and Condor drones, which are expected to complement our Sparrow drone with greater payloads and distance capabilities. The Raven is expected to have a payload capacity of 20 lbs. and a distance of over 20km and the Condor will have a payload capacity of 400 lbs and a distance of over 100km. These new aircraft will substantially enhance our service offering to customers and are seen as potential game-changers for the deployment of highly automated drones in a variety of industries and geographies. We will report further detailed technical progress on these initiatives later in Q3, 2018.

Biography for Jim Williams:

Jim has over 30 years of experience in the Aerospace sector and recently served as Manager of the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Office at the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). During his 15 years as an executive at the FAA, Jim held several important positions including Director of Systems Engineering, leader of the Integrated Product Team for ATC Communications, and finally, executive lead for all FAA UAS integration activities. During his tenure, the FAA approved the first commercial drone operations in the USA and published the regulatory structure that enabled routine commercial drone operations in the USA. Prior to joining the FAA, Jim was a flight test engineer and a production liaison engineer for the Lockheed Georgia Company's C5, C-141 and C-130 programs. He also worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Mission Control during the initial flights of the US Space Shuttle.

"Since I left the FAA, my vision has been to do everything I can to help enable routine unmanned aircraft operations in the US. Joining the Drone Delivery Canada team is an amazing opportunity for me to realize the vision of making drone delivery in the US a reality.", commented Jim Williams, Director – Regulatory Affairs USA.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations and looks to derive revenue from Integration fees, Set Up fees and Drone Delivery Flights based upon a take or pay model nationwide.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FLT, and on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF.

