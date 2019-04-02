Drone Delivery Canada to Pursue Eight Additional Business Verticals of Delivery by Drone

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT,OTC: TAKOF), is pleased to announce as the Company moves to commercial operations and revenue generation in 2019 in remote Canada and rural Canadian communities, that DDC will also be immediately pursuing eight additional business verticals where the Company sees great growth opportunities.

In 2019, DDC will also be actively pursuing opportunities in eight other additional verticals that include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture, Forestry, Construction and Courier Companies.

Additionally, DDC has released a promotional video that focuses on DDC's commercialization and highlights the need and opportunity in the areas that DDC is additionally pursuing.

The video is comprised of a six-minute film with three interviews with Mr. Michael Zahra, Senior Vice-President of Operations & Strategy for Drone Delivery Canada, Mr. Tim Strauss, Vice President of Air Canada Cargo, who sits on the Advisory Board of DDC along with Deepak Chopra, the former CEO of Canada Post who is also a member of DDC's Advisory Board.

To view the video, please visit; https://dronedeliverycanada.com/video-repository/

"The opportunities in front of us are not only with the many Canadian First Nations & Inuit remote communities, but also with a broad range of government, commercial and industrial applications globally. We are also seeing an increase in traction with our international customers globally as our drone delivery system continues to be validated globally. Our proven system is seen as a commercially viable delivery infrastructure solution to companies looking to reduce costs and dramatically improve logistics.", commented Michael Zahra VP of Operations & Strategy at Drone Delivery Canada.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

