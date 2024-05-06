Drone Express Part 135 Application Accepted by FAA, Paving the Way for BVLOS (Beyond Line of Sight) Delivery Operations

DAYTON, Ohio, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Express, a leading innovator in autonomous delivery solutions, is proud to announce that it's Part 135 Application has been accepted by the FAA. This milestone in the certification process demonstrates that Drone Express is on its way to becoming a fully certified Part 135 Unmanned Air Carrier. This achievement marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to revolutionize the future of delivery logistics through cutting-edge drone technology to perform BVLOS (beyond-visual-line-of-sight) deliveries.

Drone Express is proud to announce that it's Part 135 Application has been accepted by the FAA. Post this Drone Express Drone

The Part 135 certification is a rigorous process that involves demonstrating a high level of safety, reliability, and compliance with FAA regulations. Once fully certified, Drone Express will become one of the select few companies authorized to operate unmanned aircraft for BVLOS commercial delivery in the United States under the FAA's stringent guidelines.

Russell Kline, Chief Regulatory Officer, stated "We would like to give special recognition to the FAA's newly created AFS-700 branch for their leadership and guidance in this process. While unmanned systems are not a new thing, the certification of an unmanned airline is, and the FAA approached this with great enthusiasm and energy. We look forward to working with them as we complete our Part 135 certification in the coming months."

"This approval from the FAA is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Drone Express team," said Beth Flippo, CEO of Drone Express. "We are thrilled to have reached this pivotal moment, which unlocks immense potential for the future. Drone delivery will transform the way goods are transported, offering significant benefits in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness, and environmental impact. With the FAA's approval, we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey, bringing the future of delivery to communities across the country."

About Drone Express: Drone Express is an innovative aviation company disrupting last-mile logistics by embracing autonomous flight. Founded in 2021, the company uses drones to deliver safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly packages nationwide to customers. They have secured strategic nationwide corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company, Papa John's International, Winsupply, and other retailers.

For more information on Drone Express and its commercial drone delivery offering, please visit droneexpress.com .

Media Inquiries:

Holly Studebaker

Drone Express

937.609.8413

[email protected]

SOURCE Drone Express