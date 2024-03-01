Drone Maker Swarm Aero Selects Northwest Arkansas for Advanced Manufacturing

ROGERS, Ark., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarm Aero, developer of large uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) swarms, has selected Northwest Arkansas as the site for its advanced, high-volume manufacturing of uncrewed aircraft. The company conducted a nationwide search, surveying potential locations in more than 20 states, and chose Northwest Arkansas for its robust skilled labor force, vibrant community and attractive business environment.

Danny Goodman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Swarm Aero said, "Rogers was the perfect place for us. The facilities were great, the community was welcoming and we felt very much wanted here."

Swarm Aero was founded to provide the U.S. Armed Forces and our allies with cutting-edge defense capabilities to meet requirements for the Pacific Theater. Leveraging artificial intelligence and autonomy, the company's swarming technology provides the U.S. Military with new use cases for UAVs and saves lives by keeping our nation's most important assets—our servicemen and women—out of harm's way.

Goodman continued, "I thank Congressman Steve Womack for listening to our story and making the introductions that made this possible. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of his district."

Northwest Arkansas is critical to the company's mission as the future home of its advanced manufacturing center. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, Swarm Aero has established an office in Rogers, AR and is working with local community leaders and real estate groups to plan its new production facility. The Arkansas location will be designed for high-rate production, with considerable investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, and at full production will employ a large force of engineers and technicians.

Swarm Aero was founded in 2022. The team has extraordinary pedigree in working with the Department of Defense (DOD) to fulfill critical needs and requirements as well as decades of aerospace experience from Scaled Composites, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, Archer, and others. The team has previously completed billions of dollars in contracts involving DOD, has built software platforms supporting millions of users and employed cutting-edge AI in critical applications.

