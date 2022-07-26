Drone Package Delivery Market: 56% of Growth to Originate from North America, Driven by Increased Use of Drones by E-Commerce Companies - Technavio

Market Driver - The increased use of drones by e-commerce companies is one of the key drivers fueling the drone package delivery market growth. Various factors such as rising costs of fuel, fleet service and maintenance, and labor are negatively affecting the revenue of e-commerce companies. Thus, many logistics players in partnership with e-commerce companies are investing in automated logistics solutions, such as drone delivery, to sustain in the highly competitive market, which is expected to replace manual interactions. For instance, in March 2022 , EHang collaborated with Aerotree Flight Services Sdn. Bhd. to develop urban air mobility (UAM) business in Malaysia , including MRO and training. As a part of the agreement, AEROTREE has placed a pre-order for 50 EHang EH216 series and 10 VT-30 drones. Hence, an increase in the use of drones by the e-commerce industry will support the growth of the global drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - Restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use are the key challenges impeding the drone package delivery market growth. Drones have a wider operational range than crewed aircraft, along with other differentiating physical and operational characteristics. Although governments and commercial bodies use unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) and UAVs for a variety of applications, their scope of use is dependent on various laws and regulations enacted by numerous governments across different countries. Such regulations restrict the scope of drone operations and hinder their mass adoption. Such regulatory hurdles will adversely affect the drone package delivery market growth during the forecast period.

Drone Package Delivery Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The drone package delivery market report is segmented by Type (Hybrid wing, Fixed wing, and Rotary wing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the drone package delivery market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Drone Package Delivery Market - Vendor Analysis:

The drone package delivery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market.

Airbus SE



Amazon.com Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Altitude Angel Ltd.



Cheetah Software Systems Inc.



Deutsche Post DHL Group



Drone Delivery Canada Corp.



EHang Holdings Ltd.



FedEx Corp.



Flytrex Inc.



Manna Drone Ltd.



Matternet



Skycart Inc.



Skydrop LLC



Swoop Aero



SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.



Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd.



Volansi Inc.



Workhorse Group Inc.



Zipline International Inc.

Drone Package Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 36.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altitude Angel Ltd., Cheetah Software Systems Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., EHang Holdings Ltd., FedEx Corp., Flytrex Inc., Manna Drone Ltd., Matternet, Skycart Inc., Skydrop LLC, Swoop Aero, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Volansi Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hybrid wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hybrid wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hybrid wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rotary-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rotary-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rotary-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rotary-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rotary-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 93: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Exhibit 108: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 EHang Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 111: EHang Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: EHang Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: EHang Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: EHang Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 115: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Skydrop LLC

Exhibit 119: Skydrop LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Skydrop LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Skydrop LLC - Key offerings

10.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zipline International Inc.

Exhibit 128: Zipline International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Zipline International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Zipline International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Zipline International Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

