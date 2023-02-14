Drone Payload Market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by Advanced Technology Labs AG. and Aerialtronics DV B.V. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone payload market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,795.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 7,740.90 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising drone applications, the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, and the rise in the popularity of drone racing. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Payload Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Technology Labs AG, Aerialtronics DV B.V., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flyability SA, Headwall Photonics Inc., Imsar LLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sphere Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment type (sensors, weaponry, radar, and others), end-user (defense and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Sensors

The sensors segment was valued at USD 2,598.62 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. A sensor is a device that is used majorly in standalone or embedded digital cameras and imaging devices. Generally, when light strikes the lens of a camera, the sensor captures that light converts it into an electronic signal, and then transmits it to the camera or imaging device processor, which transforms the electronic signal into digital imaging. There are two main types of sensors: charged coupled devices (CCD) and complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS). They operate much more like a standard integrated circuit, with logic-level voltage supplies, on-chip imaging processing, and digital output data. CCDs have lower noise, better pixel-to-pixel uniformity, and a general reputation for superior imaging quality. Owing to such uses the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The drone market share is expected to increase to USD 27.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (industrial, terrestrial imagery and mapping, precision agriculture, inspection and monitoring, and others), type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

share is expected to increase to USD 27.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (industrial, terrestrial imagery and mapping, precision agriculture, inspection and monitoring, and others), type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The drone data link system market share is expected to increase to USD 4,644.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.05%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers automated barriers and bollards market segmentation by end-user (military, civil, and commercial drones), application (fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this drone payload market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone payload market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the drone payload market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the drone payload market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone payload market vendors

Drone Payload Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,795.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Technology Labs AG, Aerialtronics DV B.V., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flyability SA, Headwall Photonics Inc., Imsar LLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sphere Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global drone payload market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global drone payload market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Weaponry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Weaponry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Technology Labs AG

Exhibit 116: Advanced Technology Labs AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Advanced Technology Labs AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Advanced Technology Labs AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Advanced Technology Labs AG - Key offerings

12.4 AeroVironment Inc.

Exhibit 120: AeroVironment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AeroVironment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AeroVironment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: AeroVironment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AeroVironment Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Autel Robotics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Autel Robotics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Autel Robotics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 128: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Draganfly Inc

Exhibit 132: Draganfly Inc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Draganfly Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Draganfly Inc - Key offerings

12.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Flyability SA

Exhibit 138: Flyability SA - Overview



Exhibit 139: Flyability SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Flyability SA - Key offerings

12.10 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 145: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 150: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Parrot Drones SAS

Exhibit 155: Parrot Drones SAS - Overview



Exhibit 156: Parrot Drones SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Parrot Drones SAS - Key offerings

12.14 Sphere Group

Exhibit 158: Sphere Group - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sphere Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Sphere Group - Key offerings

12.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 164: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 169: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio