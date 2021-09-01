Drone-powered Logistics Provider Swoop Aero Partners with Iris Automation

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian drone-powered logistics company, Swoop Aero , and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation , have entered into a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas.

Swoop Aero has extensive experience providing drone logistics services to customers requiring safe, sustainable transportation in areas where ground or traditional air access is inaccessible, too slow, or not economical. Its mission is to transform the way the world moves by making access to the skies seamless.

The partnership enhances Swoop Aero's ability to expand across global markets and support a broader range of customer missions by enabling the company to obtain complex operational approvals and certifications. Swoop Aero recently announced medical supply delivery operations with EBOS Healthcare in Australia and joined New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) airspace integration trial program. Both operations incorporate Iris Automation's Casia detect-and-avoid technology to improve air safety.

The announcement of the partnership follows Swoop Aero's recent unveiling of its new announced aircraft, Kite™, which has been designed with precision for urban flight and high-impact rural and remote operations. Swoop Aero considers Kite™ will be the most advanced aircraft in its category to progress through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification program in the USA. Kite™ is the centerpiece of Swoop Aero's full technology stack, including hardware, software, and supporting infrastructure. Kite™ will likewise support the integration of Iris Automation's Casia detect-and-avoid technology as part of its suite of safety features available to meet operational and customer requirements.

Swoop Aero deploys its proprietary drone logistics platform into networks capable of delivering essential supplies to urban, rural and remote areas globally. Building on its experience in some of the hardest places to reach in the world, the organisation has enabled the integration of Iris Automation's detect-and-avoid (DAA) technology, Casia, into the Swoop Aero drone logistics infrastructure to enable the safe integration of manned and unmanned aviation into global supply chains in various settings and regions. The Iris Automation Casia system detects other aircraft and makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone. It then works seamlessly with the Swoop Aero system to trigger automated maneuvers to avoid collisions, as well as alerting the pilot in command of the mission. Iris also partners with Swoop on airspace integration regulatory resources.

Quote from Eric Peck, CEO and co-founder of Swoop Aero

"With two leading drone innovators coming together we can drive the safe integration of autonomous aircraft into even more critical areas. A DAA solution is the last great challenge preventing complex operational approvals and certification in countries like Australia and the United States. This partnership showcases the innovation inherent in our platform, and our commitment to safety."

Quote from Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation

"Swoop Aero is a great example of how commercial drone services are evolving, meeting numerous critical use cases around the world. We are seeing the leading players in the space make investments in safety, and Swoop is one of the firms leading the charge to ensure the safe and efficient integration of uncrewed aircraft into existing national airspaces around the world. Demand for these use cases is highest in regions with stringent air safety standards and avoiding mid-air collisions is the most important aspect of reducing air-risk. An innovator like Swoop Aero is doing the right things to safely introduce aerial services to deliver essential supplies to previously inaccessible areas and we are excited to partner with them on this mission."

About Swoop Aero

Swoop Aero an Australian drone-powered logistics company founded in 2017 to transform how the world moves by making access to the skies seamless. We integrate drone logistics into the first and last mile of the health supply chain to transform its strength and agility. Where we don't deliver that service ourselves, we provide our technology platform selectively to organisations across the globe to further the reach of our impact. Our goal is to provide a service accessible by 1 billion people in 2030, delivering impact across industries including health, transport, disaster management, and Search and Rescue. Since its founding in 2017, Swoop Aero has worked with some of the largest organisations in global health across three continents, including UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, UK Aid, USAID and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance. Swoop Aero's forward-thinking approach to health and successful operations in three continents has led them to be recognised globally as a leading player in the med-tech industry. Find out more at www.swoop.aero

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on- and off-board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

