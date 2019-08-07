Drone Racing League Launches DRL Racer4, The Next Generation Racing Drone

Also, for the first time ever, DRL has entered the consumer drone market and developed a new exclusive FPV drone for fans: The DRL Racer4 Street ($599) is a street-ready version of the Racer4, available for pre-order on Kickstarter today. Adrenaline junkies, FPV pilots, and luxury-tech aficionados can click Back this Project to get their hands on the DRL Racer4 Street and race like the pros.

"We're incredibly excited to launch the DRL Racer4 and the street model for everyone to experience the thrill and speed of professional drone racing. The DRL Racer4 will make our 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season more competitive than ever and finally give our fans what they've been asking us for: a DRL drone they can fly," said DRL CEO & Founder, Nicholas Horbaczewski.

Neon-Bright Speed Machine

Hand-made in the USA by DRL's team of world-class drone engineers, the DRL Racer4 features a hard edged, carbon-fiber canopy that radiates with 1,000 colorful LED lights capable of animating into designs and patterns. The Racer 4 generates over 16 pounds of thrust via its upgraded power system: 21v 5s 70C Lipo, 2510 1250kv motors and 7x4x3 inch props. With its plug-n-play electronics, the new modular drone can be repaired within 15 minutes, enabling pilots to push the limits of competitive racing.

Elite DRL pilots will navigate the DRL Racer4 drones through LED-lit gates along complex, three-dimensional tracks -- blasting through narrow tunnels, spinning around hairpin-tight turns and diving down buildings at alarmingly fast rates in iconic venues and legendary sports arenas, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl, Allianz Field in St. Paul, MN, and Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.

Fly Like the Pros

Learn more about the DRL Racer4 here , and pre-order the DRL Racer4 Street here .

ABOUT DRL

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the global, professional drone racing circuit for elite FPV (First Person View) pilots. A technology, sports and media company, DRL combines world-class media and proprietary technology to create thrilling drone racing content with mass appeal. The 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship will stream on Twitter and air worldwide on top sports broadcast networks including NBC, NBC Sports, Sky Sports, ESPN Brazil, ProSieben and Groupe AB. The league recently launched the Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, the premier autonomous drone racing series. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information on DRL, visit www.drl.io and follow DRL on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and Facebook and Instagram at @TheDroneRacingLeague.

Media Contact:

Melanie Wallner, Director of Communications

melanie@drl.io

SOURCE Drone Racing League

Related Links

http://www.drl.io

