Drone Racing League Launches DRL RacerAI, The First-Ever Autonomous Racing Drone

The news comes out ahead of DRL's inaugural Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, which kicks off its four-event, autonomous drone racing series today in Orlando, Florida. AIRR races will feature nine identical DRL RacerAI drones operated only by AI – specifically, AI developed by the nine teams from Lockheed Martin's AlphaPilot Challenge . AlphaPilot teams' AI will pilot their DRL RacerAI through gates on a course for the fasting time – all without any GPS, data relay or human intervention. The fastest team's drone will then go head-to-head against the fastest 2019 DRL Allianz World Champion pilot with an aim to win.

Customized by DRL's team of world-class drone technicians, the DRL RacerAI has a radical drone configuration to provide its computer vision with a non-obstructive frontal view during racing. Generating 20 pounds of thrust, each self-flying drone is equipped with a powerful AI-at-the-edge compute platform, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier , and is connected to four onboard stereoscopic cameras -- enabling the AI to detect and identify objects with twice the field of view as human pilots.

"The DRL RacerAI is a major milestone for The Drone Racing League and the future of sports. AI has defeated humans in nearly every digital game we know, but it hasn't come close to defeating a human in real-life sports -- yet," said DRL CEO/Founder Nicholas Horbaczewski. "Through the competitive AIRR events, we'll watch the DRL RacerAI get faster and smarter, catch up to human competitors, and one day, outpace the best pilot in the world. This will mark an initial step towards a future when autonomous systems can operate in all complex flying environments, from package delivery to search and rescue missions."

"The RacerAI drone, built by DRL and powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, is a critical component of our Lockheed Martin AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge. AlphaPilot is all about going fast, taking risks and pushing the boundaries of AI and autonomous flight – our teams' AI code, coupled with the new, state-of-the-art RacerAI drone, will help us do just that," said Lockheed Martin Chief Technology Officer Keoki Jackson. "Lockheed Martin is providing AlphaPilot teams with hundreds of RacerAIs throughout the competition, helping to remove financial barriers and risk that have previously hindered innovation in this emerging area."

Drone racing fans, technologists and AI/machine learning enthusiasts can watch the historic robotic competitions live at the following 2019 AIRR events:

Orlando, FL: AIRR 1

October 8th at Addition Financial Arena at UCF

(Sold out)

Washington D.C.: AIRR 2

November 2nd at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Get tickets here

Baltimore, MD: AIRR 3

November 15th at The Baltimore Convention Center

Join here for ticket-release updates

Austin, TX: 2019 AIRR World Championship

December 6th at Austin American-Statesman

Join here for ticket-release updates

Learn more about AIRR and the DRL RacerAI drone here .

ABOUT DRL

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the global, professional drone racing circuit for elite FPV (First Person View) pilots. A technology, sports and media company, DRL combines world-class media and proprietary technology to create thrilling 3D drone racing content with mass appeal. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information on DRL, visit www.drl.io and follow DRL on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and Facebook and Instagram at @TheDroneRacingLeague.

ABOUT LOCKHEED MARTIN:

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

