Drone Robots Market, 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.59% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Robots Market 2023-2027

The Drone Robots Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Rest of the Middle East & Africa

1. North America - In the coming years, North America is expected to see a big increase in drone use, contributing around 39% to this growth by 2027. Analysts at Technavio have talked a lot about what's happening in different areas and what's driving and challenging the market. In places like the U.S., drones are being used a lot, especially in the military, defense, and business sectors.

Back in 2020, most of the money made from drones came from businesses, about 57% of it. People are using drones more for things like taking pictures from the sky and even racing them for fun. This is helping the market grow in the region.

Businesses are starting to use drones for delivering stuff too, especially as more people buy things online. The U.S. is a big player in making and using drones for delivery, which is important as more and more people shop online. This trend is expected to keep pushing the drone market forward in North America in the coming years.

For detailed insights on the market share of rest of the regions and countries- Buy This Report Now

Research Analysis

The market for drone robots is buzzing with activity across various sectors like entertainment, construction, agriculture, and logistics. Drones equipped with cameras and sensors are revolutionizing industries by providing real-time data collection and processing. From infrastructure inspection to disaster response, these drones play a crucial role in ensuring safety and efficiency.

In agriculture, drones are becoming indispensable for tasks like crop monitoring, weed control, and precision farming. With advanced sensor technologies like LiDAR and thermal imaging, farmers can optimize crop management and increase yields. Swarming technology enables drones to work together efficiently, covering large areas in less time.

In the entertainment sector, drones are used for aerial filming and aerial entertainment shows, adding a new dimension to performances. Meanwhile, in construction and infrastructure, drones aid in site surveying, 3D mapping, and monitoring progress.

The market dynamics are shaped by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, enabling drones to autonomously navigate and make decisions. Furthermore, the integration of IoT devices and smart sensors enhances capabilities like asset management and remote monitoring.

Overall, the drone robots market is witnessing rapid growth driven by technological innovation and increasing demand across diverse industries.

Market Overview

This market research report looks into the use of drone robots in various fields. Drone robots are flying machines that can do many tasks without human control. They're handy in agriculture, where they can keep an eye on crops from above and help with things like monitoring growth and spotting problems early on. In aerial surveillance, drone robots are used by governments and businesses to keep an eye on large areas, like forests or borders, from above. In geological prospecting, they can explore hard-to-reach places and gather data about the Earth's surface.

Ground-based robots are another type, they're like little cars that can move around on their own. They're useful in agriculture for tasks like harvesting crops or getting rid of weeds. Remote monitoring means using drone robots to keep an eye on things from far away, like checking on wildlife in a nature reserve.

Soft robotics is a cool new area where robots are made from squishy materials instead of hard metal. Automated milking systems are used on farms to milk cows without people having to do it by hand. And IoT-enabled trackers help keep track of things like packages or wild animals.

Overall, drone robots have a lot of potential in many different fields and industries.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio