Drone robots market size to grow by USD 8,781.47 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rise in applications of drone robots - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,781.47 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 31.59% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising applications of drone robots. The use of drones was initially restricted to military applications. However, over the last decade, the application areas of drones have increased significantly in both civil and commercial sectors. For instance, advanced camera drone units are used for filming, aerial photography, site surveys, and 3D imaging. Event photographers frequently use drone cameras owing of their small size and ability to maneuver in confined spaces. In the agriculture sector, drones are deployed to monitor irrigation systems, analyze performance, and improve crop yield. They assist in timing the application of fertilizer, pesticides, and water to crops. Similarly, the application of drones is expanding in various other sectors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Global Drone Robots Market – Vendor Analysis

The global drone robots market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international vendors. The vendors are competing on parameters such as product launches, innovation, and advertising campaigns. Product launches and innovations in products are expected to intensify the competition among the vendors. The market has a strong presence of existing players, which are the dominant vendors in the global market. Therefore, the chances of new startups and small firms entering the global drone robots market are considerable. Thus, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2022, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BRINC - The company offers drone robot called the Autel EVO II Pro V3.

- The company offers drone robot called the Autel EVO II Pro V3. Cleo Robotics Inc. - The company offers drone robots such as Hazmat drones with various facilities.

- The company offers drone robots such as Hazmat drones with various facilities. Dhaksha Unmanned Systems - The company offers drone robots such as Cleo Dronut X1.

- The company offers drone robots such as Cleo Dronut X1. Multiplex Drone Pvt Ltd - The company offers NETRA V4 UAV, NINJA UAV, Q4i UAV, RYNO UAV, and Q6 UAV drones for mapping, security and surveillance, and land surveys.

- The company offers NETRA V4 UAV, NINJA UAV, Q4i UAV, RYNO UAV, and Q6 UAV drones for mapping, security and surveillance, and land surveys. Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd.

Parallel Flight Technologies

Parrot Drones SAS

Prime UAV

Skyfront

Skylark Drone

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Thanos Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

vectorbirds airborne systems GmbH and Co. KG

Vision Aerial Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Wingcopter GmbH

AutelPilot

Global Drone Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (commercial and consumer), application (aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of drones in commercial and industrial applications. Many businesses, trades, and industries have quickly adopted drones to streamline their operational flow. Drones are used to provide hourly, weekly, or monthly information about a location. They also improve safety and save time and resources because aerial insights can spot issues before they become expensive. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global drone robots market.

North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of sports events such as racing leagues has increased the use of drone robots for aerial applications. Drones are also being deployed by e-commerce operators and logistics service providers in the region to remain competitive. In addition, the increased use of drones for precision agriculture will drive the growth of the drone robots market in North America .

Global Drone Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

New developments and innovations are identified as key trends in the market. The market has witnessed several technological advancements and innovations in terms of the design and features of drone robots. The use of more sophisticated sensors and artificial intelligence tools has made drones more autonomous and capable of handling complex tasks. In addition, significant improvements have been made in drone software. New software platforms allow operators to plan and carry out missions more effectively, which has also provided real-time data and insights. In addition, advancements in battery technologies have improved the battery life, allowing drones to fly for longer periods. Such developments and innovations are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The vulnerability of drone robots to cybersecurity threats will challenge the growth of the market. Modern full-sized drones utilize pre-programmed flight paths. The flight is conducted autonomously by the onboard flight computer. However, the flight computer can be reprogrammed if an adverse instance introduces malware to the computer running the flight planning software. It can be used to gain total control of a drone. Such threats have increased skepticism regarding the adoption of drones. It has also raised several questions regarding the viability of safety measures employed to ensure the secure transmission of commands and other information and the vulnerability of drones to cyberattacks. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this drone robots market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone robots market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the drone robots market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the drone robots market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone robots market vendors

Drone Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,781.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd., Aerosight Technologies, Airpix, BRINC, Cleo Robotics Inc., Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Multiplex Drone Pvt Ltd, OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd., Parallel Flight Technologies, Parrot Drones SAS, Prime UAV, Skyfront, Skylark Drone, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thanos Technologies Pvt. Ltd., vectorbirds airborne systems GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Aerial Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, and AutelPilot Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

