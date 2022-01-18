Drone Sensor Market size worth $ 60.67 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.97% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drone Sensor Market" By Sensor Type (Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Speed and Distance Sensors), By Platform Type (VTOL, Fixed Wing, and Hybrid), By Application (Navigation, Data Acquisition, Power Monitoring), By End-User (Energy & Utilities, Defense, Media & Entertainment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drone Sensor Market size was valued at USD 10.88 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.97% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4065

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Sensor Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Drone Sensor Market Overview

The demand for drone services around the world is rising because of the vital benefits of drones across different industry verticals. The application of drone services in the agricultural sector can help the farmers in optimizing the use of the seed, fertilizers, water, and the rest of the others, to remove weeds, pests, fungi by taking the right action, to save time crop scouting, to improve variable-rate prescriptions in real-time and estimate yield from a field. Drones are employed in a wide range of industries, including construction, media and entertainment, precision agriculture, security and surveillance, law enforcement, transportation, traffic and weather monitoring, weddings, and even delivery of services. A drone is an aerial robot or aircraft that may be fully automated or flies autonomously using software, onboard sensors, and a global positioning system.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Unmanned Aircraft Systems are other names for drones. Unnamed aerial vehicles were formerly only employed for military objectives including air defense target training, the information collection. The Global Drone Sensor Market is predicted to grow in response to the rising demand for drones in civil and commercial applications. The factors that decrease the Drone Sensor Market are drone sensors are sensitive to environmental conditions due to improper weather and climate which are responsible for the inactivity of drone sensors in some parts of the world. And the sensor part of the drone is high in cost due to its complex circuit style. According to The Senate Judiciary Committee (uscourts.gov), Drones can be used for a variety of purposes in the United States.

Drones could be used to fight forest fires, conduct search, and rescue operations, examine emergencies situations, and monitor storms and other meteorological phenomena with little to no harm to individual privacy. A hobbyist photographer in Dallas used a drone to detect an instance of egregious environmental violation at a local industry. Drones were recently utilized in Alabama to assist in the surveillance of a hostage scenario involving a little boy who had been kidnapped off his school bus. Today's technology is significantly more advanced than most people realize. Drone cameras are among the highest-definition cameras on the market.

Key Developments

Skyports and Kenya Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2021 to begin operations of permanent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Kenya . The collaboration aims to investigate the commercial effect and viability of various logistics, inspection, and medical drone use cases.

to begin operations of permanent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in . The collaboration aims to investigate the commercial effect and viability of various logistics, inspection, and medical drone use cases. The Ripper Group announced a merger with Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) in April 2021 to improve the firms' development and operational synergies. The deal is expected to incorporate the Ripper Group's search and rescue drone deployment, research, and training capabilities into Surf Life Saving Queensland's surf lifesaving operations (SLSQ).

to improve the firms' development and operational synergies. The deal is expected to incorporate the Ripper Group's search and rescue drone deployment, research, and training capabilities into Surf Life Saving Queensland's surf lifesaving operations (SLSQ). In April 2021 , Delta Drone purchases Weesure Sécurité and Weesure Services in its entirety. Weesure Sécurité specializes in traditional private security and has large accounts such as Veolia, Siemens, Dalkia, and others.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bosch Sensortec, TE Connectivity, Sparton Navex, TDK Invensense, Raytheon, KVH Industries, Lord Microstrain, Flir Systems, Trimble, and AMS AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drone Sensor Market On the basis of Sensor Type, Platform Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Drone Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

Inertial Sensors



Image Sensors



Speed and Distance Sensors



Position Sensors



Other Sensors

Drone Sensor Market, By Platform Type

VTOL



Fixed Wing



Hybrid

Drone Sensor Market, By Application

Navigation



Data Acquisition



Power Monitoring



Motion Detection



Collision Detection and Avoidance



Air Pressure Measurement



Others

Drone Sensor Market, By End-User

Energy & Utilities



Defense



Media & Entertainment



Security & Surveillance



Others

Drone Sensor Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Drone Services Market By Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services), By Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & surveying), By Industry Verticals (Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Anti-Drone Market By Defense Type (Detection & Disruption Systems, and Detection Systems), By End-User, (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Aerial Survey Services Market By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Industry (Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment), By Application (Data Acquisition And Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

UAV Drones Market By Component (Camera, Battery, Propulsion System, Controller, Sensor), By Drones Type (Military Drones and Commercial Drones), By Application (Law Enforcement, Surveying, and Mapping, Personal, Precision Agriculture), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Warehouse Robotics Companies accelerating efficiency of stockroom operations

Visualize Drone Sensor Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research