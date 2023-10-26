Drone Services Market worth $57.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall Drone Services Market is projected to experience significant growth, transitioning from USD 17.0 billion in 2023 to USD 57.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.7% between 2023 and 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Notably, North America is anticipated to hold the most substantial share of the drone services market in 2023.

Drone Services Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 17.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 57.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Industry, Solution and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High investment costs to develop urban air mobility infrastructure network Key Market Opportunities Development of alternative modes of transport Key Market Drivers Growing use of drones for crop health assessment and soil monitoring

Drone services constitute a dynamic market that provides services through flying drones capable of remote control or autonomous flight, achieved by integrating software-controlled flight plans into their embedded systems. These commercial drone services offer support to various industries, including agriculture, insurance, construction, marine, aviation, oil & gas, mining, and infrastructure. They are involved in an array of tasks such as search and rescue, package delivery, industrial inspection, imagery capture, fertilizer application, healthcare supply distribution to remote areas, and broadcasting events.

Drones have demonstrated themselves as a compelling solution for delivering a range of services during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been deployed for swift deliveries during peak demand periods, transporting essential medicines to remote locations, and conducting screenings in hard-to-reach areas, showcasing their exceptional efficiency and productivity. Despite relatively low adoption rates, many countries have missed the opportunities presented by drone technology. The global outbreak of the pandemic has triggered an upsurge in demand for drones, driven by the evident advantages they offer compared to their potential risks. Police departments and governments worldwide have harnessed drones to enforce remote policing and encourage social distancing. Although diminished tax revenues and budget reallocations have adversely impacted many law enforcement budgets, ongoing pilot programs are expanding drone usage as organizations turn to this technology to address operational inefficiencies.

By type, platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the drone services market has been categorized into different types, including the platform, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) and simulation and training segments. The platform category further breaks down into sub-segments, encompassing flight piloting and operation, data analysis, and data processing. Notably, the platform segment is projected to exhibit the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is attributed to its enhanced efficacy in data acquisition, cost-effectiveness, and the widespread availability of drone services on a global scale.

By industry, healthcare & social assistance segment is projected to record the highest growth.

Based on industry, The drone services market's industry-based segmentation encompasses several sectors, including construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utilities, oil and gas, mining, defense and law enforcement, media and entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare and social assistance, and transportation, logistics, and warehousing.

Notably, the healthcare and social assistance segment is anticipated to witness the most substantial growth. This growth is attributed to heightened investments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly directed towards the transportation of test samples and vaccines within the healthcare and social assistance domain.

By solution, end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on solution, The Drone services market has been partitioned into two key segments: End-to-End solutions and Point solutions. Notably, the end-to-end solution segment is anticipated to experience the most significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for comprehensive package solutions, encompassing a full spectrum of services from piloting and operational functions to data analysis and data processing.

By application, transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the drone services industry has been systematically categorized into distinct sectors, including inspection and monitoring, mapping and surveying, spraying and seeding, filming and photography, transport and delivery, as well as security, search, and rescue. Notably, the transport and delivery segment are anticipated to take the lead in market prominence during the forecast period, primarily due to the surging demand for expedited package delivery services in the healthcare sector. This heightened demand is a direct result of the impact of the pandemic outbreak.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2023.

Based in region, North America will hold the most significant market share in 2023. This growth in the regional market can be attributed to the upward trend in online shopping through e-commerce platforms and the favorable regulatory environment provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. Moreover, the increase in investments from major industry players to support startups in the development of parcel service platforms is expected to further bolster the regional market's expansion during the forecast period.

The leading entities in the drone services companies include Cyberhawk (UK), Sky-Futures Ltd. (UK), DroneDeploy Inc. (US), Terra Drone Corporation (Japan), PrecisionHawk (US), and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia). These prominent players offer a diverse range of drones suitable for various sectors and possess robust and well-established distribution networks spanning across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

