Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market to Reach $65.41 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Duration of Service, Solution, Application, End Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drone servicing/repair market is expected to grow from $8.61 billion in 2021 to $13.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. The market is expected to reach $65.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 49.5%.

It includes different solutions such as enterprise solutions, point solutions and provides short-duration service, long duration service. It is used in aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, mapping and surveying, 3D modeling, inspection and environmental monitoring, others and is employed in various sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, logistics, media and entertainment, utility and power, others.



The growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the drone servicing or repair market in the coming years. Precision farming is a farming management approach that emphasizes the use of contemporary technology at all stages of the process. Precision farming technologies enable the identification of heterogeneous zones as well as the management of the variability that comes with a varied field.

Drones are becoming more significant in precision farming, allowing farmers to lead the way in environmentally friendly farming practices while also safeguarding and growing profits. For instance, precision agricultural techniques, which can aid farmers in making better decisions, have advanced greatly in recent years, with the global industry expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing adoption of precision agriculture practices propels the growth of the drone servicing or repair market.



The growing technological advancements are an emerging trend in the drone servicing or repair market. Major companies operating in the drone servicing or repair sector are focused on developing technological solutions for drone services to strengthen their position.

For instance, in October 2019, AAR, a US-based provider of aerospace products and services to commercial airlines declared the incorporation of Donecle drone technology into its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. The AAR MRO facility in Miami is the first in the company's global network to deploy fully automated drone technology that improves operational and cost savings, with the pilot phase yielding improvements in speed and precision. The drone can securely undertake end-to-end visual inspections of B737 and A320 airplanes in about an hour using laser positioning.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Drone Platform Service; MRO; Training And Education

2) By Duration of Service: Short Duration Service; Long Duration Service

3) By Solution: Enterprise Solutions; Point Solutions

4) By Application: Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing; Data Acquisition and Analytics; Mapping And Surveying; 3D Modeling; Inspection And Environmental Monitoring; Others

5) By End Use Industry: Oil And Gas; Agriculture; Logistics; Media And Entertainment; Utility And Power; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Characteristics



3. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Drone Servicing/Repair



5. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Size And Growth



6. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Segmentation

7. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Drone Servicing/Repair Market



9. China Drone Servicing/Repair Market



10. India Drone Servicing/Repair Market



11. Japan Drone Servicing/Repair Market



12. Australia Drone Servicing/Repair Market



13. Indonesia Drone Servicing/Repair Market



14. South Korea Drone Servicing/Repair Market



15. Western Europe Drone Servicing/Repair Market



16. UK Drone Servicing/Repair Market



17. Germany Drone Servicing/Repair Market



18. France Drone Servicing/Repair Market



19. Eastern Europe Drone Servicing/Repair Market



20. Russia Drone Servicing/Repair Market



21. North America Drone Servicing/Repair Market



22. USA Drone Servicing/Repair Market



23. South America Drone Servicing/Repair Market



24. Brazil Drone Servicing/Repair Market



25. Middle East Drone Servicing/Repair Market



26. Africa Drone Servicing/Repair Market



27. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Drone Servicing/Repair Market



29. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Airware

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Terra Drone Corporation

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Phoenix Drone Services

Dronedeploy

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Identified Technologies

The Sky Guys

Skylark Drones Private Limited

Edall Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr2unw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets