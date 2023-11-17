Drone Training and Education Services Market to Reach $18.04 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 34.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global drone training and education services is driven by factors such as surge in adoption of drones across various industries, increase in demand for skilled drone operators with specialized skills, and rise in government initiatives and support.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Drone Training and Education Services Market by Drone Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Multirotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, and Others), Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Entertainment, Inspection, and Others), and Type (In-Person Training Programs, Online & Virtual Courses, and Hybrid Training): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global drone training and education services industry size generated $0.91 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $18.04 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 34.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global drone training and education services market is driven by factors such as surge in adoption of drones across various industries, increase in demand for skilled drone operators with specialized skills, and rise in government initiatives and support. However, evolving rules and regulations within the drone industry, and high cost of training resources hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancement in drone design, and integration of AI and VR in training services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the drone training and education services market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.91 billion Market Size in 2032 $18.04 billion CAGR 39.4 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Drone Type, Industry, Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in adoption of drones across various industries Increase in demand for skilled drone operators with specialized skills Rise in government initiatives and support Opportunities Technological advancement in drone design Integration of AI and VR in training services Restraints Evolving rules and regulations within the drone industry High cost of training resources

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has introduced a complex set of dynamics with potential repercussions across various sectors, including the emerging field of drone training and education services. In conflict zones, there is an increased risk of disruptions to normal business operations, including training programs. The security situation may affect the ability to conduct training sessions and may lead to the closure or relocation of training facilities.

However, increased emphasis on security and surveillance within areas of conflict might result in a growing need for specialized drone training initiatives catering to security applications. Drones frequently find utility in monitoring and gathering intelligence in such environments. The imperative to swiftly implement and leverage cutting-edge technologies, including drones, during conflict situations could stimulate technological progress. This, in turn, may present opportunities for unique drone training programs concentrating on the latest technologies and applications stemming from innovations influenced by conflict dynamics.

The multirotor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the multirotor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global drone training and education services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is growth of the global drone market, including increased adoption of fixed-wing drones. Moreover, the hybrid segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 37.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the integration of hybrid drones across diverse industries.

The agriculture segment is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the industry, the agriculture segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global drone training and education services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the demand for drone training courses offer guidance on precision farming methods empowered by drones, involving accurate resource application, mapping, and analysis for streamlined crop management. However, the construction segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 37.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased prominence of drones in construction for their capacity to collect data, monitor sites, and enhance operational efficiency.

The online and virtual courses segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the online and virtual courses segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone training and education services market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is rise in the number of companies that offer in person drone training services which includes hands-on experience and practical training with drones However, the hybrid training segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the flexibility of accessing training materials and modules online allows participants to learn at their own pace and from various locations provided by the hybrid training courses.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the drone training and education services market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is surge in adoption of drones across various industries, including agriculture, construction, surveying, and public safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 36.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for effective drone training and education services to facilitate military efforts due to the increase in demand for operators with specialized drone skills and rise in the utilization of drones across various industries.

Report Key Highlights:

The analysis of the drone training and education services market spans across more than 15 countries, featuring a comprehensive segment breakdown for each country based on projected values ($ million) from 2022 to 2032.

Our study incorporates top-tier data sources, expert opinions, and independent perspectives to ensure a well-rounded analysis. The research methodology aims to offer a balanced overview of global markets, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions aligned with their ambitious growth goals.

A thorough examination, involving the review of over 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry statements, and similar materials from major industry players, was conducted to enhance our understanding of the market landscape.

Leading Market Players: -

UAV Coach

Global Drone Solutions

Drone Destination

Dart Drones LLC

Heliguy

AltexAcademy

Drone Training Ltd

SkyOp LLC

DroneU

Draganfly Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global drone training and education services market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contract, product launch, expansion, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research