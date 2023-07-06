Drone Transportation and Logistics Market size to grow by USD 17,046.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of drone transportation to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone transportation and logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,046.81 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 22.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 34% of the market growth. One of the main factors for the significant market growth in North America is the widespread utilization of drones for commercial and defense in the US. Additionally, due to the increase in the use of drones for commercial purposes, several e-commerce is implementing drones in their supply chain solutions to have a competitive edge in the market. Thus, as the e-commerce industry includes several manufacturing units and several e-commerce businesses, it is significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Drone Transportation And Logistics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by solution (system, software, and infrastructure), application (transportation and warehousing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The system segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. One of the main applications of drone in this segment is that it acts as an inventory assessment tool to generate visual /images of leather goods and track the sales of all the products. Some of the key application areas of drone systems are military, business, and healthcare. Hence, such applications of drone systems are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Drone Transportation And Logistics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of drone transportation and logistics drives market growth. There is a significant change in operational procedures due to the advancement of drone technology. Several organizations are investing highly in workforce automation, which integrates drones with virtual reality and augmented reality. By using AR, LSPs are able to access the drones from a distance. Furthermore, drone manufacturers are integrating mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors into the newly developed drone models to increase drone capabilities. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising number of acquisitions and partnerships is a primary trend in the market. As there is severe competition in the market between vendors, several vendors are collaborating with other market players such as software providers, technology providers, hardware suppliers, product designers, and platform providers via strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Hence, such partnerships help these vendors to offer cutting-edge technologies and thereby dominate the market. Some of the key examples of strategic partnerships include Skydio and EagleView in September 2020 on an exclusive property inspection partnership for automated residential roof inspection with drones. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing concerns regarding drone hacking are major challenges hindering market growth. Due to the increase in the commercial use of drones, there is a growing concern related to the safety and protection of sensitive data from hackers. Delivery drones, which are widely used in e-commerce, are more prone to hacking as hackers are able to access drones or manipulate them to access highly sensitive data. Hence, this can significantly impact the demand for drone delivery due to the growing concerns of end-users. Thus, such factors can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Drone Transportation And Logistics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone transportation and logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the drone transportation and logistics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the drone transportation and logistics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone transportation and logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The drone robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.59% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,781.47 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (commercial and consumer), application (aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in applications of drone robots is the key factor driving the global drone robot market growth.

The military drone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.83% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,429.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), technology (remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America). The key developments in military drones are the factors driving the global military drone market growth.

Drone Transportation And Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,046.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avy B.V., Deutsche Post AG, Dronamics, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Drone Scan, FedEx Corp., Flytrex Inc., HARDIS Groupe, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Skydrop LLC, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global drone transportation and logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global drone transportation and logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on System - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on System - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 125: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.6 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Exhibit 130: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Drone Delivery Canada Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Drone Scan

Exhibit 133: Drone Scan - Overview



Exhibit 134: Drone Scan - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Drone Scan - Key offerings

12.8 Flytrex Inc.

Exhibit 136: Flytrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Flytrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Flytrex Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 HARDIS Groupe

Exhibit 139: HARDIS Groupe - Overview



Exhibit 140: HARDIS Groupe - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: HARDIS Groupe - Key offerings

12.10 Infinium Robotics

Exhibit 142: Infinium Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 143: Infinium Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Infinium Robotics - Key offerings

12.11 Matternet

Exhibit 145: Matternet - Overview



Exhibit 146: Matternet - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Matternet - Key offerings

12.12 Skydrop LLC

Exhibit 148: Skydrop LLC - Overview



Exhibit 149: Skydrop LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Skydrop LLC - Key offerings

12.13 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 151: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Volocopter GmbH

Exhibit 155: Volocopter GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 156: Volocopter GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Volocopter GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Wingcopter GmbH

Exhibit 158: Wingcopter GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Wingcopter GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Wingcopter GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Workhorse Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: Workhorse Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Workhorse Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Workhorse Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zipline International Inc.

Exhibit 164: Zipline International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Zipline International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Zipline International Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio