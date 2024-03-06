Drone Warfare Market worth $30.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone warfare market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, increasing from USD 20.1 billion in 2023 to USD 30.5 billion by 2028 with CAGR 8.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth is driven by increased investments in advanced military solutions to enhance defense forces' capabilities. The rise in piracy and territorial encroachments in regions like Central Asia, South America, East Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and West Africa has led to heightened maritime patrolling and anti-piracy operations. As a result, there is a growing reliance on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for maritime patrolling and identifying potential hotspots.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117992027

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Warfare Market"

280 – Tables

65 – Figures

248 – Pages

Drone Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 20.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 30.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Capability, Application, Mode of Operation & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Weather limitations and payload restrictions can hinder drone effectiveness in certain scenarios Key Market Opportunities Development of electronic warfare (EW) systems, anti-air lasers, and drone -hunting drone technologies Key Market Drivers Drones offer significant cost advantages in terms of operation, maintenance, and training

Based on Capability, the Application software segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on capability, The drone warfare landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, In the ever-changing landscape of warfare, software has emerged as the hidden power driving drone technology. No longer just flying machines, drones are now guided by sophisticated application software, acting as strategists, analysts, and tacticians. This software isn't merely the pilot; it's the brains behind the operations, making every drone more effective and precise.

The market for drone warfare software is set for massive growth due to several reasons. Technological advancements in AI and data analytics empower this software to handle complex tasks like identifying targets and planning missions independently. Militaries worldwide are embracing drones for various purposes, increasing the demand for advanced software to manage these aerial tools effectively. Global conflicts and the cost-effectiveness of drones compared to traditional military assets further fuel this demand. Beyond warfare, this software's capabilities extend to disaster response, border security, environmental monitoring, and precision agriculture, showcasing its potential in various fields. The future of drone warfare hinges on the evolution of this application software, promising limitless possibilities both on the battlefield and in civilian applications

Based on Capability, the repair and maintenance segment are estimated to register large share in the base year.

Based on repair and maintenance, In the captivating world of drone warfare, where sleek drones rule the skies, the underestimated are the Repair and Maintenance Service Teams. These behind-the-scenes crews work tirelessly, diagnosing issues and performing crucial repairs to keep drones in top shape for critical missions. Their role has become increasingly vital due to the soaring growth of the global drone warfare market. With drones becoming more complex, these teams offer specialized expertise necessary for proper maintenance, ensuring operational uptime in the high-pressure environment of warfare. Their work isn't just about fixing machines; it's about safeguarding missions, maximizing value for military budgets, and prioritizing safety for both troops and civilians.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=117992027

The North America region is projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone warfare during the forecast period.

The drone warfare industry in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. The North America registered largest share in drone warfare market in 2022. This large share is attributed to the presence of large number of military UAV manufacturers in US such as General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Northrop Grumman. Moreover, technological upgrades in armed UAVs, have fueled the growth of the drone warfare market in US.

Besides, the supporting regulation formed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which allow the flying of military, private, and commercial drones in US airspace. This move led to an increase in the number of UAVs deployed in the defense sector of the US. The use of UAVs for military applications is also projected to grow during the forecast period, owing to counter-terrorism operations being carried out by the US. Constant development by key players to provide advanced military solution and high defense budget are boosting the adoption of drone technology in North America.

The Major Players in drone warfare companies includes Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=117992027

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Military Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Platform, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, & Hybrid), Application, MTOW, Propulsion (Fuel Powered & Battery Powered), Operation Mode, Launching Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Platform (Freight, Passenger, Ambulance Drones), Application (Logistics, Transportation), Solution (Hardware, Software, Infrastructure), User, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Public Safety Drone Market by Type, Mode of operation, Platform, Application (Police Operations & Investigations, Firefighting & Disaster Management, Border Management, Traffic Monitoring, Maritime security, Delivery) and Region - Forecast to 2028

UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Target drones Market by End-use Sector (Defense, Commercial), End Use (Aerial Targets, Ground Targets, Marine Targets), Application, Mode of Operation, Payload Capacity, Build, Target Type, Engine Type, Speed, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/drone-warfare-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/drone-warfare.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets