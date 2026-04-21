DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ brings a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle to selected cities worldwide

Featuring 1,200 synchronized illuminated drones moving in perfect harmony with the unforgettable music, this extraordinary experience celebrates 25 Years of Magic by showcasing iconic moments from the Harry Potter™ films!

Audiences can now join the waiting list for the first announced cities

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever, the world's leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, are proud to announce DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™, a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle coming to selected cities worldwide. Launching in Los Angeles on June 13, the experience will travel across America, United Kingdom and Europe, inviting wizards, witches and Muggles to celebrate the beloved film series that has marked generations.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever are proud to announce DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™. Post this DroneArt Show: Harry Potter

Blending advanced drone choreography with the unforgettable music and iconic moments from the Harry Potter film series, the show will feature 1,200 illuminated drones soaring across the night sky. As darkness falls, audiences will witness a live violinist and a stunning canvas of light as memorable moments from the films are reimagined through breathtaking aerial formations set to the iconic soundtrack and dialogue from the films. As part of the experience, attendees will also wear LED wristbands that allow them to interact further with the magic of the performance.

At the world premiere in Los Angeles, fans will be treated to a special one-night-only 25th Anniversary event at the UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. This exclusive performance of DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™, will elevate the experience with curated moments created especially for this landmark gathering.

"The Harry Potter films have captivated generations of fans around the world, and DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ offers a spectacular new way to experience their magic," said Kathleen Wallis, Vice President at Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. "We are thrilled to collaborate on this innovative experience that celebrates the legacy of the world of Harry Potter through music, technology and storytelling, creating a shared moment of wonder for audiences around the world."

"DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ represents another major milestone in Fever's global mission to bring cultural experiences for broad audiences," said Isabel Solano, Global Vice President of Original Experiences at Fever. "Through this collaboration, we continue to merge cutting-edge technology, artistic direction and powerful storytelling, transforming one of the world's most iconic cinematic universes into an unforgettable large-scale live spectacle that brings fans together in a truly unique and magical way."

Beyond the aerial spectacle, the event will feature food and beverage offerings, and Harry Potter™ merchandise.

With limited tickets available, fans can now join the waiting list via the Fever app and website to secure early access to upcoming dates.

About Fever

Fever is the world's leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, inspiring over 300 million people last year to discover the best experiences in over 40 countries. With a mission to democratise access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events —from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, concerts, and festivals— while empowering its partners with data and technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

SOURCE Fever