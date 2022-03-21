DRONEDEK and Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Partner to Create a New Ecosystem for Drone Delivery

Major players in sector combining efforts for safer, more secure last-mile delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRONEDEK, known for its "mailbox of the future," is working with Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu) to create a new last-mile ecosystem in drone package delivery.

DRONEDEK presented its smart mailbox at [email protected]'s Autonomous Day 2.0. earlier in the month where Vayu's US-1 successfully delivered to DRONEDEK's smart mailbox, which is designed with exceptional versatility allowing for packages and letters from all types of autonomous service providers, in addition to traditional delivery.

Dan O'Toole, DRONEDEK CEO

DRONEDEK CEO, Dan O'Toole, expects to garner additional partnerships of this kind due to the nature and flexibility of his product and expected marketplace growth. Fortune Business Insights estimates the overall drone package delivery space to be worth $51 billion by 2028.

"Vayu Aerospace and Alpine 4 have both earned a reputation as innovative leaders in the drone delivery and manufacturing markets," O'Toole said. "We're learning from one another on how to help deliver a faster, safer, and more secure drone delivery experience for everyone."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 Holdings commented, "We are excited to partner with Dan and his team. The future of autonomous freight delivery begins with innovative companies like DRONEDEK. The combination of DRONEDEK, Vayu Aerospace and our fleet of cutting-edge airframes, avionics hardware, and autonomous flight software, makes our partnership more than just a win-win for both companies. It's a transformative product offering that will be hard to match in the global market space."

About DRONEDEK: DRONEDEK is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept drone delivery, the DRONEDEK mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery, and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert if need be. An app controls when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval and its emergency alarm features. See the mailbox and learn more at www.dronedek.com

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators focused. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. Vayu Aerospace Corporation is part of the A4 Aerospace Portfolio and is considered a Driver from the company's DSF business model.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240

