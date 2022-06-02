Dronedek Announces New Partnership with Speedy Eats

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole fields dozens of contacts each week from organizations interested in working with his company, which is one of the first in the world to offer a secure, smart mailbox designed for autonomous deliveries. It's a happy situation for any startup founder, but it also serves as inspiration for the always iterating business leader.

Dronedek Founder & CEO Dan O'Toole

"It's really cool to be at the forefront of a transformative industry and to see so many others whose innovations dovetail perfectly into ours," he said. "Consumers want increasingly faster deliveries of the products they buy whether that's lunch, medicine, or any other item. They also want a secure and reliable way to receive those products, and that's what we provide."

As a case in point, Dronedek recently entered into an agreement with Speedy Eats, which is developing mobile kitchens designed to be located in parking lots to provide quality food fast via drive-thru and autonomous delivery.

"Speedy Eats is the first automated restaurant on the planet," said Founder and CEO Frederick Speed Bancroft. "Bringing Dronedek into the mix will make our customers' experience even better."

Speedy has the capability of serving customers via delivery and/or takeout all from its patent pending platform. Speedy Eats serves pizzas, BBQ, chicken tenders, wings, breakfast items, salads, wraps, sushi, subs, chicken salad, cold beverages, side items and condiments. The restaurant units are all electric and designed for high-traffic spaces.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the overall drone package delivery space to be worth $51 billion by 2028.

About Dronedek: Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept autonomous delivery, the Dronedek mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert if need be. An app controls when the device is opened and its emergency alarm features. See the mailbox and learn more at www.Dronedek.com

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240

SOURCE Dronedek.com