Dronedek Announces Partnership with Joule Case to Ensure Eco-Friendly, Rugged & Reliable Power for its Smart Mailboxes

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek, known for its "mailbox of the future" that will provide secure deposit of autonomously and traditionally delivered packages, today announced a partnership with Joule Case to provide reliable, emissions-free battery power to the units.

Dan O'Toole, Dronedek Founder & CEO

"We met the Joule Case team at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year and were impressed with their sustainability mission as well as the reliability of their batteries – even in an outdoor setting where weather can wreak havoc," said Dronedek CEO, Dan O'Toole. "We align well and couldn't be more excited to partner with Joule Case."

Based in Seattle, Wash., Joule Case is leading the green revolution with a next generation battery technology that can silently power anything from food trucks to the main stage to EV fleets without the toxic fumes and noise produced by traditional gas-powered generators. Joule Case battery systems are energy-agnostic and capable of storing energy from solar, wind and other renewable sources as well as traditional energy inputs.

Joule Case has just launched a new investment round, seeking an additional $5 million to fuel continued growth and expansion into new markets where clean, safe and cost-efficient renewable power is a strategic priority and an ideal match with the company's portable, emission-free energy storage expertise and product line.

"We noticed Dronedek because of its incredible fundraising record and knew we could help them with long-term power reliability, regardless of location" said Joule Case CEO James Wagoner.

"Our partnerships are leading the way when it comes to helping the planet while also improving consumers' lives," O'Toole said.

Dronedek is planning to launch another fundraising round in the next several weeks.

About Dronedek:

Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept drone delivery, the app-controlled smart mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert. Learn more at www.dronedek.com . See videos at Dronedek: The Next Generation Mailbox and New Dronedek Smart Receptacle.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240

About Joule Case Inc:

Joule Case provides power where you need it when you need it, with flexible, patented battery systems that easily scale for a variety of power applications. The company was started in a Boise, Idaho garage by James Wagoner and Alex Livingston, fueled by their shared passion to enable clean and renewable energy to reach more people. They have spent years developing the unique stackable, portable, scalable, easy-to-use battery system now powering live events, food trucks and several other applications across the United States. The flexibility and adaptability of Joule Case systems can be combined together to make larger battery systems with minimal engineering and installation time.

Media Contact: Chad Biggs at [email protected]

SOURCE Dronedek